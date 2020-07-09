Patriots WR Challenges DeSean Jackson to ‘Uncomfortable Conversation’

The fate of DeSean Jackson still hasn’t been decided by the Eagles. For now, he remains on the roster and his peers have begun speaking out.

Philadelphia’s top speed threat came under intense scrutiny earlier this week after he shared hurtful and anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson has apologized twice for his ignorant deed and vowed to educate himself on the plight of the Jewish community. Some people don’t feel that is enough. They want him cut.

On Thursday, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman chimed in on the matter and presented Jackson with an intriguing offer. Edelman, who announced he was Jewish in 2012, said he had “nothing but respect” for Jackson’s football prowess and challenged him to take a road trip to Washington, D.C.

The two would make stops at both the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Afterward, Edelman proposed that the two athletes grab burgers and engage in an “uncomfortable conversation.” Here is some of what Edelman said in a very heartfelt statement:

“I got nothing but respect for his game. I know he said some ugly things but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation. I’m proud of my Jewish heritage,” Edelman said. “For me, it’s about community and culture as well. I’m unusual because I didn’t identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never really felt like it was aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I learned how destructive hate is. Anti-semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It is rooted in ignorance and fear.”

Edelman went on to describe being targeted during the 2011 NFL season when an unnamed player called him a “kike” (ethnic slur for a Jewish person) on the football field. The Super Bowl champion compared anti-Semitism to racism against the black community, adding that he felt it was important to “stay behind” the Black Lives Matter movement. Both communities have been “attacked by the ignorant and hateful.”

“What we need to do is we need to listen … we need to learn, we need to act,” Edelman said. “We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we’re going to have real change. So, to that end, DeSean, let’s do a deal — how about we go to D.C. and I take you to the Holocaust Museum and then you take me to the Museum of African-American History and Culture. Afterward, we can grab some burgers and we can have those uncomfortable conversations.”

Jackson Reaches Out to Rabbi, Chair of Holocaust Memorial

Jackson has already put his words into action by reaching out to a Philly-area rabbi and agreeing to undergo sensitivity training. The Eagles receiver also conducted a conference call with David Adelman (chairman of the Philadelphia Holocaust Memorial) and Michael Rubin (Sixers owner and Jewish businessman).

People make mistakes sometimes – what’s matters is that you learn and grow from it and find away to turn it into a positive! I know @DeSeanJackson10 – he is NOT anti-Semitic and will now make a difference on these issues https://t.co/Ko1MGn8ZZH — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) July 7, 2020

According to Rubin, Jackson isn’t anti-Semitic and plans to make a difference on the issues plaguing the Jewish community. Adelman confirmed that Jackson had accepted his offer to tour the Philadelphia Holocaust Memorial. Both men expressed confidence that he was remorseful for his mistake.

Just had aFaceTime call w @deseanjackson10 & @michaelgrubin DeSean apologized for his hurtful comments. As Chair of the @phillyholocaust memorial, I offered to host him for an education session & tour of the plaza & he accepted. Confident we can turn this into a positive together https://t.co/y04xobo7Oc — David Adelman (@david_adelman) July 8, 2020

