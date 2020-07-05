Patriots Rookie Takes Major Step Toward Repairing His Image

You live and you learn.

New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser is in the process of righting a wrong associated with a controversial tattoo he says he got ignorantly when he was a teenager.

Justin Ronhrwasser’s Tattoo Drama

Shortly after being drafted by the Patriots, it was revealed, Rohrwasser was sporting a Three-Percenters tattoo. The insignia represents the anti-government, right-wing militia group that has been accused of representing several negative agendas including racism, and radical gun laws.

Here is a look at the tattoo:

Justin Rohrwasser is Having the Tattoo Removed

Thankfully, Rohrwasser is now aware of how much of an issue having something like this on his skin is, and he has already begun the process of having it removed. According to TMZ Sports, many have reported the tattoo is already gone.

Assuming this is true, Rohrwasser has proven to be a man of his word. After apologizing several times for the tattoo, Rohrwasser went into action. He vowed to get the tattoo removed shortly after the draft, and it seems he has wasted no time keeping up his end of the promise.

Rohrwasser hasn’t been especially active on social media since being drafted. The drama around the tattoo might have had something to do with it considering he used to post more frequently on social media. His last post came on June 2 and it was in honor of Blackout Tuesday, a movement to show

intolerance for social injustice in the United States toward African-Americans.

Many are arguing that Rohrwasser is only making this decision because of the negative backlash he has received. There are people who belong to the group, and some of them deny association to the negative elements associated with Three Percenters. No matter which side of the concept you sit, Rohrwasser is still just 23 years old. He’s a young man who will likely evolve over time.

He shouldn’t be eternally judged for something he did in his youth. What will tell the truth is how he conducts himself moving forward. Everybody needs a second or even third chance in life. Let’s not cancel Rohrwasser, which is the common practice these days–and sometimes that approach can be a bit too extreme.

