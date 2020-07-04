Patriots Still Hold Nasty Title, Despite Tom Brady’s Exit: Report

Despite the loss of Tom Brady and what many have predicted to be a down season–by New England Patriots‘ standards–in 2020, the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise is still the most hated team in the NFL, per a recent NFL survey.

The Survey Says

According to a recent NFL survey on SB Nation, fans of most teams in the NFL still list the Patriots as ‘public enemy No. 1,” and the most-hated team in the NFL. Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit wrote:

If other teams enjoy more success, they will become more hated. For the time being, however, New England still sits atop that mountain. The latest numbers compiled by SB Nation’s Reacts survey confirm this. Fans across the league were asked who they would view as their respective teams’ biggest rivals, and the Patriots were frequently mentioned regardless of divisional affiliation: one in four NFL fans sees Belichick’s club as a rival, with the raw numbers themselves painting an even clearer picture.

Obviously, AFC East teams will see the Patriots as their arch-rivals. After all, the Patriots have won 11 consecutive division titles. The grip on the division is unlike anything you’ll see in most sports. So much of the dominance might have been tied to Brady’s presence, or maybe it was the combination of him and Belichick together.

In any case, one half of that team is gone, yet the Patriots still top the hated list.

Why Do Teams Still Fear and Hate the Patriots?

There was something endearing about the Patriots turning over the reins to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Perhaps it was inviting because most expected to see him struggle and that would force the team to look vulnerable.

In steps, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, a man who has drawn his share of hate from people all around the league, and now the Patriots might not be as vulnerable and lovable as possible. Most of what people say about Newton is a myth as this post sorts out, but that doesn’t make it any less present:

Let’s also not forget about the cheating scandals. Whether its Spygate, Deflategate, or the most recent infraction that involved filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline, the Patriots have been involved in enough dirt to feed the haters.

There is nothing Patriots haters would prefer to see happen than a crash landing during a troubling 2020 season. Obviously, Belichick and Co. would prefer to continue to give the haters more fuel for their envy.

