Setien ‘Feels Supported’ By Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Quique Setien says he “feel supported” by Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou after Sunday’s 5-0 La Liga win over Alaves.

The Catalan giants finished the season on a high with a big win that saw Messi score twice and pick up his 21st assist of the 2019-20 campaign.

Setien was asked about the Argentina international after the match and whether he feels supported by Messi and the Barcelona dressing room:

“Of course I feel supported by everyone. I understand we have to be self-critical across the club and when you make decisions with so many games it’s normal that you make mistakes. It’s not the same speaking after a win as after a loss, the feelings are different. “My relationship with Messi is the same, more or less, as with everyone. There are some players that are more open and you have more of a relationship with, but the relationship is good. It’s the relationship a coach has with a player.”

Barcelona went into the game amid speculation the players would be happy for former striker Patrick Kluivert to replace Setien in the hot seat. Cristina Cubero at Mundo Deportivo reported the dressing room thinks he has the qualities to succeed at the Camp Nou.

Messi Praises Team After Win

Messi also praised his team after their win over Alaves. The captain had described Barca as “very weak” after defeat to Osasuna on Thursday but was a lot happier with Sunday’s performance.

“Today was a very different game because of the situation we were in. The team responded with attitude and commitment. It was an important step forwards for what comes which will be difficult but which is important to us. “It’s an important moment for us because we still have important things to play for. We are all aware that we can be a lot better, as the coach said the other day, we had a good game today and that’s what we have to maintain now.”

The result means Barca finish the league season in second place but can still go for glory in the Champions League in August. If Barca beat Napoli in the last-16 they will progress to a final eight tournament to be played in Portugal and a quarter-final against either Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

