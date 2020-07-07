Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Gifts Family Palatial New Home [WATCH]

It was just the other day that Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner gifted his mother a new house, this on the heels of Conner giving his father a new truck ahead of Father’s Day.

Today, Conner’s teammate—23-year-old wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster—revealed that he has purchased a new house for his entire family—a six-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Yorba Linda, Calif., approximately 45 minutes southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

You can see the house—which features a pool and spacious backyard—and learn the entire backstory via a 19-minute video titled Buying My Family a House, which Smith-Schuster posted to his YouTube channel on Monday.

Just bought a house for my family! // JuJu Smith-Schuster VlogsSUBSCRIBE and click the 🔔 Bell! It's Lit! Produced by: https://www.instagram.com/mikey_2_clipz/ SUBSCRIBE to me! ➜ http://bit.ly/2zyRt0m Follow My Social Media! ▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼ Instagram: http://instagram.com/JuJu Twitter: http://twitter.com/TeamJuJu Facebook: http://facebook.com/TeamJuJu Twitch: http://twitch.tv/juju JuJu TV IG: http://instagram.com/JuJuTV 2020-07-06T20:42:14Z

May 25, 2020

The video begins with Smith-Schuster recounting the story of how he grew up in a house with 23 people, so he never had his own space.

“I didn’t get my own bed until I got to college; I didn’t get my own room until I got to the NFL,” Smith-Schuster says. “And now that I’m able to live my dream, play in the NFL, I think it’s everyone’s dream, you know, to take care of their family at some point in their life—especially their parents. For me, myself, I’m buying my parents a house. This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.”

Then Smith-Schuster FaceTime’s his parents and tells them he bought them their second-choice house, in Chino, Calif., before coming clean: “I’m just playing, I got you guys the other house, in Yorba Linda,” evoking laughter—and then tears from mom.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

June 19, 2020

Fast-forward to mid-June and the video shows Smith-Schuster flying from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles by way of Chicago, wearing a face mask the whole way. While his parents already know about the purchase, his siblings don’t, so Smith-Schuster decided to make the cross-country trip to surprise them.

En route from the airport to Yorba Linda, Smith-Schuster and his crew make a pit stop—at an In-N-Out Burger. Just saying.

Then it’s on to the house, where one of his siblings doesn’t quite believe that her big brother has actually made the purchase.

“It’s not a joke,” Smith-Schuster insists, before the entire family goes inside to check out the spacious interior. Then it’s out to the backyard to see the in-ground pool—and everyone goes for a swim, which evokes memories of Smith-Schuster’s draft-day party, which also took place in southern California.

“As of right now, I’m 23 years old and dreams have come true,” Smith-Schuster says, reminding us that it was little more than three years ago that he was drafted into the NFL by the Pittsburgh Steelers. And now he has a place to stay whenever he returns to Los Angeles to visit his mom, dad, and very appreciative siblings.

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Announces New Additions to Family

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Gifts His Dad a Truck for Father’s Day

READ NEXT: ‘America’s Team:’ Cowboys Were NFL’s Second-Choice After Steelers?