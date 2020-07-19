UFC Fighter Retires After Loss: ‘I Haven’t Got What It Takes’

A UFC fighter retired after suffering a submission loss on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Ireland’s Joe Duffy was hoping to put his injury-plagued career behind him against Joel Alvarez on Saturday night during the prelims for UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2.

Instead, Duffy suffered the submission loss in the first round and announced via social media soon afterward that he was calling it a career.

“I haven’t got what it takes…” Duffy posted. “I am officially retiring from MMA competition.”

Joe Duffy Beat Conor McGregor in 2010

Duffy, 32, started his UFC career 2-0 but finished it 4-4 after losing his last three fights.

That probably wasn’t what the fighter had hoped for when he began his MMA career 10-0, especially considering Duffey is one of only a handful of MMA fighters to ever have defeated MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Duffey beat McGregor via submission in 2010 when both competed for Cage Warriors.

While Duffey’s career never came close to the same heights as McGregor’s, the two converge again for their retirements.

McGregor retired last month. “Irish Joe” called it a career on Saturday.

Joe Duffy: ‘It Wasn’t Meant To Be’

Duffy thanked his fans for their love and support over the years.

“Thank you all so much for all your messages of support all week,” Duffy wrote.

The Irish lightweight expressed gratitude for his MMA career.

“I have been blessed on this journey in MMA and am truly grateful for every experience,” Duffy wrote.

On top of that, Duffy didn’t offer any excuses for his most recent loss. In fact, the Irishman credited his opponent for simply being the better MMA fighter on the night.

“I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces,” Duffey said. “I think it’s time to realize that I haven’t got what it takes any more. Congrats to Joel Alvarez and thank you to the UFC for all the opportunities.”

The fighter apologized for not winning his fight and not achieving what his goals were.

“I’m sorry I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve for my fans, family, friends and myself but it just wasn’t meant to be,” Duffy said.

Now Duffy will move on to whatever comes next, which could potentially include a move over into professional boxing world since he’s 7-0 in that sport and in the prime years of his life.

