WATCH: Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland Held at Gunpoint During Intense Arrest

After relatively quiet free agency and NFL Draft periods for the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions found themselves in some negative headlines this past week. Veteran CB Bashaud Breeland, who agreed to a new one-year, $4.5 million contract with the team less than one month ago, was arrested in his home state of South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, April 28.

Early Friday morning, TMZ Sports posted an intense witness video of Breeland’s interaction with law enforcement, leading to his eventual arrest.

NFL's Bashaud Breeland Terrifying Arrest Video, Stared Down Cop's Gun Barrelhttps://t.co/FmLE7d33gD — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 1, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

More from TMZ:

At one point in the vid, you can see the cop pulled a taser on the 5’11”, 195-pound defensive back … ordering him to stop resisting. “Put your hands behind your back or you will get tased,” the officer said. “Turn around and face away from me! You’ll get tased!” Breeland, though, ignored the officers orders … and when he wriggled away from the cop and got into his car — things took a frightening turn. The officer pulled his gun and put it inches from Breeland’s face … and screamed at the NFL player, “Let me see your hands! … I’m not playing!” Eventually, Breeland got out of the car, got on the ground and ultimately relented to the officer placing him in cuffs.

Breeland was later taken into custody and released on $2,362.50 bond later the same night. However, TMZ reports that police booked the seventh-year defensive back on four charges, despite initial reports Breeland was facing five charges, including:

Resisting arrest

Transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal

Possession of an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle

Possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash

Driving without a license

Breeland, Representatives Provide Comment

Upon his release from jail, the Chiefs cornerback quickly took to Twitter to provide his point of view on the incident in a pair of since-deleted tweets.

“Lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don’t know the facts. I really was at a gas pump, got (approached) by two guys, police pulled up they throw something (in) my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained (with) charges that really shouldn’t be charged. I’m not fighting to clear a name. I don’t care (what) people think, I know the truth, innocent until proven guilty.”

The next day on April 29, Breeland’s legal representatives from Strom Law Firm published a statement of their own, noting that their client is “facing only misdemeanor charges” and that “none of the crimes charged allege that Mr. Breeland was consuming alcohol at the time of the arrest.”

Statement from attorneys representing #Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland via his agents pic.twitter.com/J0NQ0gFthV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2020

READ NEXT: Chiefs Release Young QB, Leaving 3 Signal-Callers on Roster

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Chimes In

The Chiefs were initially aware of the incident involving one of their Super Bowl standouts on Tuesday, but did not provide any immediate comments. When speaking to reporters on Friday morning, head coach Andy Reid finally did provide some perspective from the organization.

Andy Reid today on Bashaud Breeland's arrest: "We'll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and we'll evaluate from there.'' Said he's been in contact with Breeland since the arrest. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) May 1, 2020

Interestingly enough, the eighth-year Chiefs coach also noted that general manager Brett Veach has done well to load up at the cornerback position over the years, including adding two more defensive backs — Louisiana Tech’s L’Jarius Sneed and Tulane’s BoPete Keyes — through last month’s draft.

Andy Reid: "Brett’s done a nice job of loading up that positon — the corner position, on that side of it.” As far as situation goes, Reid said he’s talked to Breeland, seen the video, etc. Added Chiefs have always let law enforcement go through it & team takes it from there. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 1, 2020

READ NEXT: Chiefs Release Young QB, Leaving 3 Signal-Callers on Roster

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata