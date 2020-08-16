Eagles Teammate Predicts Brandon Brooks Returning ‘Later in the Year’

Take one look at Brandon Brooks’ Instagram to see how seriously he’s been rehabbing. He’s ripped and rejuvenated.

Brooks, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon on June 15, has been practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu while switching up his diet in the hopes of returning to the Eagles at some point in 2020. The 30-year-old is listed at 335 pounds but looks much lighter than that, a tribute to his work ethic and dedication following his third major surgery in less than three years. According to Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Brooks is ahead of schedule and could rejoin the team this year.

“Yeah, I could see him coming in later in the year,” Johnson told reporters on Sunday. “As far as his recovery is going, he’s ahead of schedule and looking good. I think he changed his diet up, trying to optimize that recovery and come back as soon as he can. I could definitely see that [Brooks coming back] happening.”

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson on Brandon Brooks possibly returning in 2020 from injury: "Yeah, I could see him coming in later in the year … he's looking good, ahead of schedule, changed his diet up." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 16, 2020

The Eagles placed Brooks on the Active/PUP list back on Aug. 4 and can choose to activate him at any point. The starting right guard recently shared a video of a rehab session where there was no boot on his injured leg. If anyone can defy the odds and come back, it’s definitely Brooks.

I’ve noticed a lot of ppl wondering how it happened so let me be clear. I was doing 60 yard shuttles and on 7/8 I went to touch the line push off and POP. That being said the work doesnt stop because of an injury the direction I’ll continue to move is forward. All love ✊🏽 — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 16, 2020

“I remember when I did my first Achilles, all the doubt and negativity around it,” Brooks said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia“Like omg is he going to be the same? Will he take half the season to be back to where he was? Will he miss the whole season? Now, it’s, well, he was training too hard? Lol.”

Jason Peters’ Switching to Right Guard

Philadelphia signed Jason Peters to a one-year deal with the intention of starting the long-time left tackle at right guard. The depth on the team’s offensive line right now has to be downright scary for the rest of the NFC East. So, how’s that transition going for the 17-year NFL veteran? Extremely well, per Johnson.

“He’s such a great athlete that I think the transition comes easier than most,” Johnson said of Peters. “Just getting the reps in, as much as we can, in a limited amount of time — just getting the reps in at practice, trying to make up for lost ground. It’s been fun.”

Peters started his career in Buffalo as a right tackle, actually, a former college tight end who made the roster due to his prowess as a “wedge buster” on special teams. He quickly moved over to left tackle where he’s started 195 games in an almost-definite Hall of Fame career. His experience has served him well at plugging the hole at right guard, the one vacated by Brooks.

“A lot of stuff is different from guard to tackle, as far as different assignments, it’s really just communication,” Johnson said of Peters’ transition. “Even in meetings, a lot of our stuff goes through [Jason] Kelce so JP is getting good with him and then us two are trying to pick up on the same page.”

