Eagles’ Lane Johnson Reveals New Playing Weight for ‘Bulked Up’ Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz admitted to adding muscle in the offseason, just not how much. Mystery solved.

Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson revealed the Eagles quarterback has bulked up to about 250 pounds, give or take. He added that the Wentz “looks really good” and shared in Jason Kelce’s joke about Wentz’s impressive ability to casually sport the “dad bod.” Wentz is officially listed at 237 pounds on the team’s official website, the same playing weight he entered the league at in 2016 as a rookie out of North Dakota State.

“First off, he looks good. I think he’s bulked up to 250, looking good,” Johnson told reporters on Sunday. “He’s got some of that dad bod weight on so he looks good.”

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson speculates that Carson Wentz bulked up to about 250 pounds. He also said the QB has been more vocal than usual, "gotten better at that." Doubled down on Jason Kelce's "dad bod" joke. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 16, 2020

Jokes aside, Johnson emphasized that Wentz has been making it a point to be a more vocal leader. It was something everyone got a glimpse of last year when the Eagles released a video of a “mic’d up” Wentz pumping up his teammates and telling them, “Great flipping job.” Wentz has been honing in on his motivational tactics this offseason, particularly in how he breaks the team down in both the huddle and after practice.

“He’s gotten better at that,” Johnson said about Wentz’s vocal leadership. “I think breaking us down after practice, before practice, becoming more of a vocal leader. As far as his [overall] approach, I don’t think nothing’s really changed. As far as his work ethic, what he displays in the building, nothing’s really changed, just his mentality and being more vocal.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Starting Right Tackle Bulked Up, Too

Wentz wasn’t the only player using the offseason to pack on pounds. Johnson admitted he’s up to 330 pounds, not a total shock considering the ripped photos he’s been posting on social media. The 6-foot-6 right tackle was listed at 317 pounds in 2019.

“I’m in and around 330, a little bit up,” Johnson said. “I’m feeling strong. We had a lot of time on our hands to work out, that’s all we could do. I stayed in the house a lot and watched the “Tiger King” a few times and that’s about it.”

The Eagles will throw the pads on Monday for the first time during this abbreviated training camp. Johnson expects it might take a few days to get in a groove as they try to make up “lost ground” and get on the same page. Don’t worry, he’s ready for all the smoke.

“It’s a damn dogfight every day, if we’re being honest,” Johnson said of training camp. “It’s been a while since we done this so feels good just to be out there with the guys and seeing everybody and really stuff you take for granted. We’re really happy to be around each other and enjoying that right now.”

Johnson Details Personal Battle with COVID-19

Johnson was one of three Eagles players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he was the only one to confirm a positive test. On Sunday, the 30-year-old detailed what happened and how he “quarantined up” for a speedy recovery. Spoiler alert, it involved watching a ton of Netflix.

“I figured I may have had it because I had chills. I didn’t have a fever but I wasn’t feeling too good,” Johnson said. “Got tested and the next day I got notified and quarantined up back at the house. The first two days didn’t feel too good, after that it wasn’t too bad.”

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

The Texas native still isn’t sure how he contracted the virus. He had just concluded his OL Masterminds Summit in Dallas where he was screened every day and never tested positive. Johnson kiddingly blamed it on teammate Nathan Gerry who came over his house to work out. Gerry, along with Jordan Mailata, were the two other Eagles to land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“I was feeling fine until he showed up and started working out with me,” Johnson said. “Nate Gerry gets 100% of the blame.”

Johnson’s advice for guys hoping to avoid a battle with the novel coronavirus, it’s pretty simple: “Stay inside.” The right tackle reiterated that the protocols in place at the NovaCare Complex are working. It’s a safe environment where players practice proper social distancing and wear masks all the time. They aren’t even allowed to eat their meals indoors as special outdoor cafeteria tents have been erected.

“We have testing everyday, including our days off,” he said. “I think we’ll do a lot of self-policing … it’s going to come down to who’s more disciplined, I think, as far as the season progresses and who can stay out of this thing and stay healthy.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number