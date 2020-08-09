Eagles Activate Starting LB, Undrafted Rookie May ‘Turn Heads’

The Eagles activated starting linebacker Nathan Gerry from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear whether he tested positive or not.

Gerry was placed on the list back on July 29, along with tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The 25-year-old is the veteran in the linebackers room, a player highly touted and liked by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The Eagles’ roster now stands at 78 players.

Unlike Johnson, Gerry never confirmed whether he had contracted the novel coronavirus. Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list either have it or were in contact with someone who tested positive.

The former fifth-round pick played in all 16 regular-season games in 2019 (12 starts) and finished with 78 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned 51 yards for a score. In three NFL seasons, Gerry has 106 tackles in 39 games while slowly developing into a veteran leader on the defense.

“One person that has stood out to me has been Nathan Gerry,” rookie Davion Taylor said. “He’s like one of the best linebackers that I’ve seen, like when it comes to watching film, even in the virtual meetings. He’s still asking questions like he’s still a rookie and that’s one thing I admire about him.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dante Olson Should ‘Turn Heads’ in Training Camp

Dante Olson is a name that keeps coming up whenever Eagles players and coaches are asked about exciting young guys to watch. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Montana was the Buck Buchanan Award winner last season and Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He was the first Grizzlies player to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2015.

According to Bleacher Report, Olson is the best bet to “turn heads” at Eagles camp:

Getting an award-winning player in free agency is always a good thing. So it goes for the Philadelphia Eagles with linebacker Dante Olson, the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year who just put up 179 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception last season at FCS program Montana. Linebacker was one of the weaker points of the Eagles roster going into the draft after the loss of Nigel Bradham, which would explain why they selected several and added more in free agency. But Olson’s stellar production and nose for the football on a situational basis should have him standing out in camp.

Olson went undrafted but the Eagles took a chance on the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker who grew up in Oregon. He was a tackling machine in college as his 397 career tackles shattered both the school and conference’s record, along with his single-season record of 179 tackles in 2019.

@MikeGillShow Dante Olson is a tackling machine. I’ve been watching him play here in Montana the past few years. He’s a wrecking ball. Dantes’ a quality kid, high ceiling, quick learner and film room freak. He’ll be a difference maker once he gets coached up. — Montana 3-7-77 (@MyBrokenD) August 4, 2020

“A lot of people might get stressed out because it’s a really big week for the next chapter, and it all comes down to one weekend,” Olson said before the draft. “But the more I think about it, my whole life, and especially the last five years since I’ve been at Montana, the work has been done.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number