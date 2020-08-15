3 Eagles Draft Picks Get ‘Hazed’ in Rookie Talent Competition

It’s an annual rite of passage this time of year in South Philly. The Eagles rookies are forced to sing in front of the whole squad.

The talent competition is both a fun tradition and somewhat of a hazing ritual for the new guys. The veterans sit back in their comfy auditorium chairs and heckle their young teammates. Last year, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside stole the show with his Future impersonation. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders got booed off the stage for messing up a Tupac Shakur lyric.

Fast forward to 2020. There were three noteworthy performances last night at the NovaCare Complex: Jalen Reagor, Davion Taylor, Jalen Hurts. Regaor absolutely nailed Lil Baby’s verse from “Grace” while Hurts received mixed reviews for his attempt at Al Green’s “Love & Happiness.” (Editor’s note: Hurts’ decision to wear a throwback Phillies jacket was a smart one).

The #Eagles talent show went well last night, huh? Davion Taylor got booed off stage for his Marvin Gaye attempt, but Jalen Reagor killed his Lil Baby impersonation. Jalen Hurts did a pretty good Al Green, too. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/a6S6i10IQ7 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 15, 2020

Taylor? Well, it didn’t go very well for the rookie linebacker who was booed off stage — and had projectiles launched at him — for his off-key rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Aint No Mountain High Enough.” Brutal response.

Eagles training camp rookie show@JalenHurts 😂 Gotta love the Phillies jacket

🎥 @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/Wv1Pmtt28g — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 14, 2020

Reagor talked openly in late July about the Eagles rookies forming close friendships during the early days of camp. Obviously, those bonds are only growing stronger in August.

“You would have thought we had been teammates for years,” Reagor said. “We’re out here helping each other, studying the playbook even after meetings. We’re Facetiming, going to different places to do walk-throughs, you know we’re gelling just fine. I feel like we’ve known each other for a minute. We’re here to help each other and I want to see those guys succeed.”

Oklahoma Star Sitting Behind Nate Sudfeld?

On the field, Hurts is in a battle for the backup quarterback spot with veteran Nate Sudfeld.

While the Eagles remain enamored with the rookie signal-caller’s natural abilities and untapped potential, they may be forced to hand the job to Sudfeld. The uncertainty of this bizarre year, coupled with an abbreviated training camp, will factor into Doug Pederson’s decision. The head coach has already hinted at Sudfeld getting the job.

As Eagles get Jalen Hurts "comfortable," Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2https://t.co/lYKQgfPrZn pic.twitter.com/AMMBgaf8ZO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 15, 2020

“It is probably a little more difficult with the quarterback position because with Carson and Nate, making sure these two guys get the reps they need,” Pederson said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “You have to make sure Jalen is comfortable with the playbook and understands what we are doing as an offense, so the evaluation process might take a little bit longer with the quarterback, but we are going to do everything we can to make sure all of our guys are prepared. Jalen is no different.”

Hurts has exceeded expectations in the way he’s been grasping the playbook and spitting out signals, especially in “huddle situations” and two-minute drills. There had been talk about the former Oklahoma star switching positions, maybe jumping in at receiver or running back in gadget formations. He may do that. However, Hurts’ primary goal is to play quarterback in the NFL.

This AM got to get with @JalenHurts working on a few details but he's been in the lab‼️ pic.twitter.com/psD36gB2FR — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) July 16, 2020

“I’m just improving and trying to be the best quarterback I can every day for this team,” Hurts told reporters in late July. “I’ve played quarterback my whole entire life and I’m here just trying to grow at that position. Just takings to be the best quarterback I can be for this team.”

