Falcons Work Out Three Quarterbacks, Two Receivers: Report

With just a few days away from game day, the Falcons are still in search of the perfect roster. On Sunday, Atlanta brought in five players for workouts, including a Michigan and Iowa standout.

The team hosted quarterbacks Jake Rudock, Kyle Lauletta, Kyle Sloter, and wide receivers Greg Dortch and Caleb Scott.

With Falcons defensive end Steven Means on the COVID-19/injured reserve list, the roster is at 79 players.

QB Rudock

Rudock transferred from Iowa to Michigan during his collegiate career. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, Rudock spent time behind Matthew Stafford and Dan Orlovsky on the active roster. He eventually won the backup quarterback job in Detroit. During his first NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Rudock went 3-for-5 for 24 yards with one interception.

Baltimore placed Rudock back on the practice squad in 2018 and cut him soon after. The Maimi Dolphins picked him up and released him this past July.

QB Lauletta

Lauletta was a fourth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2018 and was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He has very limited regular-season action, as he has five career passes, with zero completions and one interception.

Prior to working out in Atlanta, Lualetta had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the week.

QB Sloter

Sloter was the final quarterback the Falcons worked out on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos originally signed Sloter as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but the team waived him before the start of the regular season. He then spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, before having a brief stint with the Lions.

Sloter also had a workout with the Chicago Bears earlier this month.

WR Dortch

After playing college ball at Wake Forest, Dortch went undrafted in 2019. Since then, he has spent time on practice squads with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Dortch played in two games for the Carolina Panthers as a rookie. He returned four punts and five kickoffs.

WR Scott

Scott went undrafted in 2018 after finishing college at Vanderbilt. He brings good size as a receiver at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds.

Even as a bigger target, Scott ran a 4.40, 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical at Vanderbilt’s pro day. Scott made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and four touchdowns in his four-year career at Vandy.

The Seattle Seahawks gave Scott a chance but eventually released him.

Falcons Try Out Three Punters

Atlanta also had three punters visit; Cameron Nizialek , Drew Kaser and Austin Rehko.

Nizialek is a former UGA Bulldog who has been trying to get back in the game since January. It’s slightly shocking he hasn’t found a home in the NFL yet. He’s a fan favorite that a lot of Georgia natives seem to be rooting for. As a Dawg, Nizialek averaged 45.0 yards over 61 punts in one season.

The Falcons finished up training camp on Aug. 28. All 32 NFL teams must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 active players by 4 p.m. ET on Sept, 5.

