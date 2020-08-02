Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Reacts to Suspension

On Friday we learned that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Initially, Brown didn’t react to the suspension on social media, or indicate whether he might appeal the NFL’s ruling.

But we have since learned that Brown doesn’t plan to appeal the suspension, which his agent Ed Wasielewski confirmed via tweet, saying: “Antonio accepts [the] decision and will not appeal. He is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking forward to playing in the 2020 season.”

The NFL has reached its decision to suspend my client Antonio Brown @AB84 for 8 games. Antonio accepts this decision and will not appeal. He is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking forward to playing in the 2020 season. — Ed Wasielewski (@ed_waz) July 31, 2020

The suspension begins week one of the regular season, regardless of whether Brown is on an NFL roster. If he signs a contract the suspension will last through his team’s eighth game. The league could also extend Brown’s suspension if further violations are found related to an ongoing civil suit in Florida.

Brown played in only one NFL game last season—for the New England Patriots—but it earned him a tidy sum of money, as he recently settled a grievance related to his Patriots contract for $5 million. In the wake of that settlement he celebrated his 32nd birthday—with a cake that can only be described as quintessentially A.B.

Antonio Brown: ‘I Look Forward to New Beginnings’

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown has said that he is looking forward to returning to professional football; never mind his most recent threats to retire.

In a post on Instagram, Brown wrote: “I look forward to new beginnings. I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve,” he said, before adding:

“I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon…. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career.”

Teams That Have Shown Interest in Antonio Brown

But first Antonio Brown and his agent will have to convince an NFL team to give him an opportunity to show he’s worth the potential aggravation. The Seattle Seahawks are one team that has given serious consideration to signing Brown. And Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson admits he’d like to see the Ravens add him. The Philadelphia Eagles are another team that might look at signing A.B.

One team that won’t be calling Brown is the Steelers, as General Manager Kevin Colbert closed out that possibility during an interview with Pro Football Talk Live in February of this year, saying: “Antonio Brown will always be a Pittsburgh Steeler in our minds from that personal standpoint. We’ll always be there to support him when he needs help, if he needs help, and that will never change. But as Antonio Brown—84, A.B.—the football player? No, we’ve moved on from that, and we’re comfortable with that.”

