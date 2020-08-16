Former Ravens & Bucs WR Gaining Praise in New Home

Breshad Perriman broke out last season in Tampa Bay and while the club would have liked to keep him in Florida, the Jets’ one-year, $8 million deal for the wide receiver proved to be too rich for the Buccaneers‘ blood.

Perriman, who was the Ravens’ first-round pick back in 2015, is looking good so far in Jets training camp.

Gase says he’s “extremely impressed” with Breshad Perriman. Lauds his work ethic and preparation. And, oh, yeah, his speed. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2020

Perriman has the chance to separate himself as a true No. 1 in New York, though incumbent slot receiver Jamison Crowder, and rookie Denzel Mims will give him competition for targets. Nevertheless, Perriman will be a contributor to the offense.

The Georgia-native caught 36 of his 69 targets last season for 645 yards in the Buccaneers offense. He showed up big down the stretch filling in for an injured Mike Evans, providing former starting QB Jameis Winston with a deep-threat option.

The Buccaneers’ wide receiver core will miss Perriman, though they are not without explosive weapons. In addition to Evans, Chris Godwin returns along with tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Oh, and Rob Gronkowski is on the team to usher in the Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay.

Adam Gates Declares Starting Tight End

Jets head coach Adam Gase put to side any notion that tight end Chris Herndon won’t have a major role this season in New York. “He’s our starting tight end,” the coach said.

Injuries limited Herndon to just one game in 2019. The former fourth-round pick has the potential to be a big-time playmaker in the Jets’ offense if he can stay on the field.

In 2018, the tight end caught 39 balls for 502 yards while adding four touchdowns. He could be a nice late-round fantasy option at the position, especially if the rumors of New York’s plan of lining him up in the slot and outside at wide receiver are true.

Jets Attempted to Make Major Offseason Trades

New York brought in Perriman during the offseason but it attempted to make a pair of splasher moves. The club explored trading for DeAndre Hopkins, who was shipped from the Texans to the Cardinals, and it also looked into acquiring Stefon Diggs, who was dealt from the Vikings to the Bills.

The Hopkins trade was rather surprising given the haul Houston received for him. Bill O’Brien took back David Johnson, who is on a pricy deal, along with a second-rounder in exchange for the wide receiver. There’s no word on New York’s offer, though perhaps the franchise could have shipped Le’Veon Bell and a day 2 pick to the Texans for Hopkins.

The price for Diggs was more on par with what we expect a top WR to go for. Minnesota received a first-rounder in addition to a handful of mid-round picks for Diggs. New York giving up the No. 11 overall selection (which ended up being stud LT Mekhi Becton) might not have been a good move for the club, though handing over a future first-rounder-based package would have been feasible.