Jorge Masvidal Issues Bold Challenge, UFC Rival Responds: ‘P***y’

UFC star Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal had made it clear that he wants to get back inside the Octagon, and one of Masvidal’s rival hopes he’s his next opponent. Gamebred is angling for a rematch with Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman for the welterweight title, however it is unclear if he will get it.

Masvidal took the fight on six days notice after the No. 1 contender, Gilbert Burns, was forced out of the bout due to contracting COVID-19. Masvidal and The Nigerian Nightmare fought on July 11 during UFC 251, and Usman defended his belt, defeating Gamebred by unanimous decision. Although Masvidal has given Usman props for the win, he has noted that he did not a full training camp for the fight and he had to cut 20 pounds in only a few days.

Usman is currently faced with medical suspension for a broken nose that could last up to 180 days depending on the nature of the injury. And for his next title defense, Usman has been linked to Burns.

On Sunday afternoon, Masvidal took to Twitter, tweeting about The Nigerian Nightmare and the welterweight division. He wrote: “6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary.”

Enter Leon “Rocky” Edwards. Edwards, who is ranked No. 3 in the welterweight division, has been campaigning for a match with No. 4 ranked Masvidal, and he responded to Gamebred’s tweet. He wrote, “Fight me then p***y.”

Rocky & Gamebred Got Into a Physical Altercation Last Year & the Timing Makes Sense for a Potential Fight

Masvidal and Rocky have been heated rivals since their physical altercation in March 2019. Masvidal was conducting an interview after his knockout win over Darren Till when the two fighters engaged in a verbal back and forth. Gamebred stopped the interview to approach Rocky and Masvidal ended up punching the fighter multiple times.

Watch the altercation below:

From a rankings and timing standpoint, a match between Gamebred and Rocky makes a lot of sense. All of the men ranked above them are currently linked to other opponents, and the winner of this bout could produce the next title contender after Burns.

After responding to Masvidal’s tweet, Edwards shared an image of the official UFC rankings, visually showing why a fight between them made sense. He wrote: “Let’s get it.. stop with all the excuses and give the fans and the @ufc what they want.” See below:

Let’s get it.. stop with all the excuses and give the fans and the @ufc what they want pic.twitter.com/wV2U0AdWxy — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2020

Edwards Is on an 8-Fight Win Streak & Masivdal Is 3-1 in His Last 4

The last time Rocky tasted defeat was in 2015 when he lost to Usman by unanimous decision. Since then, he has rattled off eight straight victories in a row, including victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

Edwards currently sits with a professional MMA record of 18-3.

Before losing to The Nigerian Nightmare in July, Masvidal was riding a three-fight win streak with victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till. Gamebred boasts a professional record of 35-14.

