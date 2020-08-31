LeBron James—Michael Jordan GOAT Debate Gets Bold Reaction via Rising Star

The debate that many have in basketball is: Who is better better between current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls icon, Michael Jordan.

Appearing on the Heavy With Scoop B Show, rapper Yungeen Ace declared that LeBron James was better than Michael Jordan.

“Definitely,” Yungeen Ace told a panel of esteemed writers, digital personalities and editors that included Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Daniel Artest, Ben Doody, Mark Haynes and myself.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Yungeen Ace whose real name is Keyanta Tyrone Bullard, rose to prominence with standout hits like “Pain” and “F**k That.” He recently released his Don Dada mixtape and his rapping style is comparable to Kodak Black. To this point, the lyricist has worked with fellow rappers, Lil Baby, Tokyo Jetz, NBA YoungBoy and Lil Poppa. “Nowadays, I feel like today’s athletes are faster, quicker, more flashier than back then,” he said

“So, I feel like LeBron can play by himself. I feel like all he needs is for somebody [to do] is to check the ball in. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a dope player, I’m a big fan, but I like betting against him, I don’t like when he plays on a good team, I like when he plays on a bad team because he plays hard. The game is more exciting, he goes crazy!”

A list of Jordan’s accomplishments include winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player of the Year Award five times, winning six-NBA championships and six NBA Finals MVPs with the Bulls on a team coached by Phil Jackson and with teammates like Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Scott Burrell, Jason Caffey, BJ Armstrong, Luc Longley, Craig Hodges and Ron Harper.

In addition to those accolades, Jordan was also a ten-time All-NBA First Team membaer, was named to nine NBA All-Defensive First Teams, a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was an NBA All-Star 14-times and won three NBA All-Star Game MVPs.

“Jordan is a great player,” says Yungeen Ace.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Jordan’s not a great player. He’s very great. LeBron is just the Jordan of his time.”

LeBron James’ accolades are also stellar. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards and two Olympic gold medals. James scored notched a triple double Saturday night. The King from Akron, Ohio posted a 36 point, ten rebound and ten assist outing in the Lakers’ 131-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

James’ Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis was one rebound short of a double-double as he poured in 43 points and hauled in nine rebounds in Los Angeles’ win.

While on the Heavy With Scoop B Show, Yungeen Ace was asked if LeBron James in his true prime could beat Michael Jordan while in his prime. “LeBron would beat him all day,” he replied.

“All day.”