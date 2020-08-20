Lions’ Frank Ragnow Studies Pro Bowl Center Ahead of 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions have an offensive line that will have plenty of change this season, but one of the constants is center Frank Ragnow.

In the middle of the line, the Lions need Ragnow to remain steady and stable and improve off a 2019 season in which he was already very good. The good news? Ragnow is taking his craft seriously and has been studying up one of the best centers in the league.

As he explained to the media, Ragnow has been watching center Alex Mack closely. Mack, of course, has been a successful veteran player in the league and a 6 time Pro Bowler as well as a 3 time second team All-Pro at center during his sting in the NFL.

Frank Ragnow said he spent the offseason watching a bunch of tape on guys who are similar to his size, including Alex Mack. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 20, 2020

Mack is currently playing with the Atlanta Falcons and has been a successful rock there since 2016. He’s been in the league since 2009, and is a testament to longevity at the position.

Safe to say the Lions would take Ragnow turning out half as good as Mack in his NFL career.

Frank Ragnow Rated Most Improved Lions Player

Who was the most improved player in the mind of the analysts for Detroit last season? A look at that was recently provided by Pro Football Focus and analyst Ben Linsey.

For the Lions, Linsey had center Frank Ragnow pegged as the team’s most improved player, and explained that a shift back to a natural position helped Ragnow take off in his sophomore season in the league. Here’s what was written in the piece:

“We talked about it before the season, and Ragnow’s move from guard in his rookie season to center in 2019 did, in fact, make all the difference. It was his more productive position at Arkansas, and it is his more productive position through two years as a professional, as well. Ragnow’s 64.4 overall grade in 2018 was a respectable mark, ranking 15th among qualifying left guards, but his 74.9 grade in 2019 bordered on the center position’s elite and ranked sixth among 38 qualifying centers. There was an improvement from Ragnow across the board as both a pass blocker and as a run blocker. He should only continue to improve in the middle of the Lions’ offensive line, given his track record of success at the position in college.”

Ragnow has a great future with the Lions if he can continue his development and also stay away from dangerous situations off the field.

Obviously, this rise is what the Lions had in mind for Ragnow when they made him their first round pick a few years ago. Continuing to see Ragnow develop and improve will be something for the Lions to celebrate.

Frank Ragnow Lions Stats

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s career is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

Thus far in his career, Ragnow has started 31 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro player yet, but many see that trajectory for him as he continues to mature and push through his career.

Frank Ragnow a Building Block for Lions

Much is unknown about which direction the Detroit offensive line will take the rest of the 2020 offseason, but the one thing that seems certain is that Ragnow will be a huge part of that direction. He’s solidified things in the middle of the line for the team, and will be a huge part of the future in 2020 and beyond after being a first round pick of the team a few years back. It’s very safe to say Ragnow is the top building block up front for the Lions right now.

It’s good for the Lions to have a solid youngster to build around up front, so the hope is Ragnow can stay healthy, continue studying and become one of the next greats at this position in the league.

