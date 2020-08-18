Clippers Survive Luka Doncic’s Explosion in Game 1

The Los Angeles Clippers took Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks in what is proving to be one of the better first-round series. L.A. won by a score of 118-110 behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard and 27 from Paul George.

Kristaps Porzingis Gets Questionable Ejection

Kristaps Porzingis started in his first career playoff game, though he didn’t finish it. He was ejected after picking up his second technical foul.

Kristaps Porzingis just got his second tech after he… well he really didn’t do much of anything pic.twitter.com/C3oXglpM0H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2020

Morris, who verbally accepted a two-year, $20MM deal with the Spurs before opting to a one year deal with the Knicks instead, got in Luka Doncic’s face after Doncic complains about being held. Porzingis then came over to stand up for his teammate and was called for the technical.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle addressed the ejection, calling it “part of the game.”

Carlisle on the Porzingis techs. pic.twitter.com/eSxsYP5xba — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 18, 2020

The Mavericks don’t have many options at the center position. The team lost Dwight Powell to a season-ending, torn Achilles prior to the hiatus. brought in a pair of big men via trades as a result of Powell’s injury, acquiring Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors and Justin Patton from the Thunder. Neither player is with the team in Orlando.

Luka Doncic Tweaks Ankle, Briefly Leaves Game

Luka Doncic left Game 1 in the Mavericks’ series against the Clippers with what appears to be a left ankle injury. He returned minutes later and showcased why he’s one of the best young stars in the league.

The 21-year-old scored 42 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and nine assists in the loss.

Doncic, who is a candidate for the NBA’s most improved award, will surely undergo some additional testing before Game 2. However, it seems unlikely he’ll miss time given he tallied 38 minutes in Game 1.

Doncic hurt his right ankle earlier in the season, causing him to miss 12 games total. Prior to that injury, the former No. 3 overall pick was arguably in the MVP conversation. The wing was scoring 28.8 points while grabbing 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per contest prior to his original injury.

Full Clippers Roster

The Clippers have everyone available for the first time in the bubble. Montrezl Harrell missed all eight seeding games as he left Orlando to attend to a personal matter, though he suited up on Monday. Here’s the Clippers’ full roster:

