Vikings Waive Wide Receiver & Cornerback Among Several Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings are getting closer to finalizing the roster spots at two key positions for the 2020 season.

Wide receiver Davion Davis and cornerback Kemon Hall were both waived from the Vikings roster amid several other roster moves on Monday. The most notable of them all was the Vikings acquiring defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Las Vegas Raiders following Michael Pierce’s opt-out of the 2020 season.

Davis and Kemon Hall are both second-year players. Davis played in two games last season as a rookie, while Kemon Hall was a member of the practice squad in 2019.

Davis told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he will be staying in the Twin Cities area and continuing to train in the event the Vikings need him during what’s expected to be a volatile season with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just focused on training and staying in shape,” Davis said. “I’m going to be up here training, going to various high school fields.”

Undrafted rookie Quartney Davis, acquired in rookie free agency, was activated off the non-football injury list after passing his physical on Monday, which may have pushed Davion Davis out of the Vikings training camp.

The Vikings roster is now down to 80 players ahead of the Aug. 16 deadline. Full-padded practices begin Aug. 17 and the final 53-man roster must be finalized by Sept. 5.

Anthony Barr & Ifeadi Odenigbo Reactivated to Roster

Last week was a roster moves rollercoaster as the Vikings had the most players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list by Friday. The news of lead trainer and Chief Infection Officer Eric Sugarman’s positive coronavirus case spurred eight players, nearly a tenth of the Vikings roster, to be placed on the list last week, including defensive starters Anthony Barr and Ifeadi Odengibo.

Both players were reactivated to the roster and able to join their teammates at training camp on Monday. Rookie offensive tackle Blake Brandel was activated from the reserve list last Friday.

The following rookies remain on the list in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Brian Cole II and offensive guard Tyler Higby along with second-year wide offensive tackle Oli Udoh and linebacker Cameron Smith.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Nevelle Clarke, considered the best cornerback that went undrafted this year, was activated off the non-contact injury list he was placed on last week. Clarke had a nagging injury that goes back to a practice a week before his final season at Central Flordia, per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

Ben Gedeon was also added to the PUP list to round out Monday’s roster moves.

