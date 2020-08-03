Ravens Agree to Sign Veteran Free Agent Tight End: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for a veteran tight end and have reportedly settled on an addition to help that need get solved.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens are expected to sign Jerell Adams, formally of the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Adams, 27, was a 6th round selection in the 2016 draft of the Giants.

The #Ravens, who have been in the market for a veteran TE, are expected to sign former #Saints and #Texans TE Jerell Adams, source said. He also spent some time with the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

Through this point in his career, Adams hasn’t put up huge statistics with 214 yards and 1 touchdown, and he will be counted on to add some depth to the team’s offense. A decent blocker, Adams can be counted on to give the team some beef up front.

Ravens Looking at Veteran Tight End Market

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson prior to this news breaking, the Ravens are looking at a pair of the top tight ends on the market in Delanie Walker and Jordan Reed and considering adding them to the roster and an already potent offense.

I'm told the #Ravens are still looking at tight ends, and that includes available free agents like Delanie Walker and Jordan Reed to possibly add in camp, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 3, 2020

In terms of tight ends, the Ravens have an emerging star on the roster in Mark Andrews, but traded away some depth this offseason when they sent Hayden Hurst packing. Outside of that, there isn’t much. Nick Boyle is on the roster but he hasn’t produced much in his career with just 2 touchdowns.

In Walker, the Ravens would be getting one of the better veteran options around considering production. He’s been a 3 time Pro Bowler with 36 touchdowns and 5,888 yards in his career. Reed, formally of the Washington Football Team, has put up 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career and was a 2016 Pro Bowl player. Walker could have interest from elsewhere in the AFC with the New England Patriots rumored to be looking at the player.

Obviously, putting either player with the Baltimore offense would represent a huge win for the team and a huge win for the player, possibly making the Ravens a top destination for either should they desire an addition.

Ravens Projected for Top NFL Offense

According to Dan Orlovsky, the Ravens are going to have a top 5 offense this season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. As a whole, Orlovsky had the Ravens place in the No. 3 spot just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2).

The top 5 offenses in the NFL this coming season, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/aQRxRsPHcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens offense had a statistically dominating season in 2019 on the way to their 14-2 record, but the team’s offense fizzled in the playoffs, putting up only 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in their eventual defeat. As a whole, though, the team’s offense finished No. 1 in points scored with 531, had the best rushing attack in the league and may have only improved that further for next year.

When all is said and done, the Ravens might have the best offense in the league, but for now, Orlovsky sees a top 3 team heading into the year.

Changes to Ravens Offense Might Hurt

Changes to the offense, however, could be coming that put a bit more of a premium on throwing the ball with Lamar Jackson to take the burden off him running the football so much. Jackson, however, is special in the open field with his moves, so could this potential change backfire?

Entering into next season, that could be the biggest question the team has. Recently, Bleacher Report named the biggest risk heading into the season, and this offensive shift could be something to watch according to writer Kristopher Knox.

Knox wrote:

“Last season, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record while throwing for 3,127 yards and running for 1,206 more. His dual-threat ability routinely kept opposing defenses off balance, and the offense built around his multifaceted skill set became arguably the most indefensible in the league. Now, the Ravens could be looking to switch up their offensive philosophy. The drafting of another running back in J.K. Dobbins and another speedy wideout in Devin Duvernay suggests that Baltimore will ask Jackson to throw more while leaving more of the ground work to the running backs. This is a concept Jackson himself has suggested. “I doubt if I’m going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future,” Jackson told reporters. “We’ve got dynamic running backs. We’re going to have even more receivers.” A change in offensive philosophy for Baltimore could pay off in a big way, but it’s also risky because what the Ravens did last year worked marvelously.”

Baltimore’s offense last year operated nearly flawlessly minus a bad stint in the playoffs. It’s possible the team is looking to shift a bit in order to save the wear and tear on Jackson which certainly makes sense given how vital he is to the team.

The hope is that Adams can add some key depth to the roster at this spot.

