Ravens’ Mark Andrews Striving for Greatness: ‘I’m Not There Yet’

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best young rosters in the NFL, and a big reason why this is the case has plenty to do with their young tight end Mark Andrews.

After a great first few seasons in the league, Andrews has begun to take on the look of an elite player. Even while that might be the case, it’s clear he still wants to improve to become the best of the best at his position in the league.

Speaking with reporters, Andrews was asked about where he sees himself in 2020 and beyond, and as he said, it’s more about personal improvement and team goals than anything else.

"I want to be the best TE. I'm not there yet." @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/LVJv3QFae7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2020

Andrews said:

“Obviously last year was a good year, but there’s a lot of room for me to improve. Looking back this offseason, had a ton of time to think and watch film, really work on my body to try and get to that next level. I want to be the best tight end. I’m not there yet, I’m excited to show what I can do this year. I think blocking’s got to be a huge thing for me where I want to improve. I’ve got to make big strides in that area this year. Just continue to work as a receiving guy. That’s my bread and butter, but I always want to get better with that. I want to be dangerous in all situations. I don’t come out and have goals for any year, I’m a team guy, I want to win a Super Bowl and that’s the most important thing for me.”

It’s great to see Andrews on the same page when it comes to the overall team goals, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Ravens be able to accomplish those things with a similar mindset throughout the team. It’s clear the team is putting the whole group over personal improvement which is great to see.

Bet on Andrews continuing to look elite along the way as well.

Mark Andrews 2019 Highlights

Last season, Andrews was dominant for the Ravens and posted an excellent season on the field given his 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. That work was celebrated with a new video which proved just how good Andrews was last season playing for the team.

Here’s a look at his greatest hits:

Lamar Jackson re-tweeted the video, showing how excited he was for Andrews as a top target heading into the 2020 season.

Wideout Marquise Brown, a young star in his own right, called Andrews “the truth” on the team in re-tweeting the video.

Clearly, Andrews is poised for big things this coming season and the Ravens franchise and key players understand what direction he’s going. That could be the biggest reason the team moved on from fellow young tight end threat Hayden Hurst this offseason.

Ravens Projected for Top 3 NFL Offense

According to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the Ravens are going to have a top 5 offense this season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. As a whole, Orlovsky had the Ravens place in the No. 3 spot just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2).

The top 5 offenses in the NFL this coming season, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/aQRxRsPHcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens offense had a statistically dominating season in 2019 on the way to their 14-2 record, but the team’s offense fizzled in the playoffs, putting up only 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in their eventual defeat. As a whole, though, the team’s offense finished No. 1 in points scored with 531, had the best rushing attack in the league and may have only improved that further for next year.

When all is said and done, the Ravens might have the best offense in the league, but for now, Orlovsky sees a top 3 team heading into the year. Andrews and what he provides could end up being a big reason why that’s the case in the future.

Mark Andrews Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. This season, as his role has increased, Andrews has managed to have an even better year. He’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019, and has come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

The totals add up for 13 touchdowns and 1,404 yards. Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

While many might not think Andrews has much to work on, he begs to differ which is certainly amazing to note.

READ NEXT: John Harbaugh Praises Lamar Jackson’s Mindset