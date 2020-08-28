Stephon Marbury Reveals Why He Loves Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Hiring [VIDEO]

Tom Thibodeau is the newest New York Knicks head coach and former Knick, Stephon Marbury approves.

“Love it,” Marbury told me on Heavy With Scoop B.

“Defense. He works. He’s a workhorse, period!”

The Knicks finished their season with a 21-45 record and a twelfth place finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference behind coaches David Fizadel and former interim coach, Mike Miller. New York missed the NBA Playoffs didn’t make the NBA Playoffs was during the 2012-13 NBA season, were guided by Mike Woodson and had a roster that included Carmelo Anthony, Jason Kidd and JR Smith.

For those keeping score at home: Anthony averaged 28.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during the Playoffs. Unfortunately the Knicks were eiminated in a semifinals matchup to the Indiana Pacers.

This time around, the Knicks are looking to re-write their history books.

Tom Thibodeau inherits a young Knicks roster that includes RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and the eight pick in October’s NBA Draft.

In his introductory press conference last month, Thibodeau emphasized the importance of player development. “I think you want to set up your development plan for the summer and it carries over into the season,” he said.

“You have pre-practice and of course practice as part of development and of course post-practice. But I think game time is important also. So if a young player is not getting the appropriate amount of time to develop, we’ll utilize the G League. That’s become an important part of our league. We’ll certainly take advantage of that.”

Tom Thibodeau has compiled a record of 352 wins and 246 losses in his coaching career with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

A two-time NBA All Star, Stephon Marbury played 12 NBA seasons in the NBA.

During his NBA career, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Marbury, 43, played for the Knicks from 2004-2009. A Coney Island, Brooklyn native and a lifelong Knicks fan, Marbury says today’s young Knicks squad must be ready to play whenever next season happens. “Defense,” he stressed.

“If you don’t have that mind frame, if you don’t have his thinking, you can’t win consistenly and that’s what he has in mind when you step on the basketball court.”