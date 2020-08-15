Bold Claim About Conor McGregor: ‘Easy Money’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is used to being challenged by and talked about on social media, but the latest rival to do so would arguably be the Irish MMA legend’s greatest test. If not that, then at least the potential superfight between McGregor and Jorge Masvidal would be in the running to shatter current box office records for UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events. After all, both McGregor and Masvidal have proved quite capable of selling PPV units on their own. Pitting them against each other on a card together could create a massive windfall for all parties involved.

Masvidal responded to a comment on Instagram Saturday about the potential blockbuster megafight, and the UFC “BMF” champ offered his bold prediction.

The fan posted, “I wanna see you dish out a 3 piece with a soda on McGregor! I’ll put my net worth on your win!”

“Easy money,” Masvidal replied.

Jorge Masvidal hailed superfight against Conor McGregor as “easy money”. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rFWILsXZEq — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) August 15, 2020

The “net worth” bet offered by the fan, by the way, would seem to be substantial. According to his verified Instagram profile, Dr. Brian Etemad is the founder of the billion-dollar United Arab Emirates Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in the Gulf region.

McGregor vs. Masvidal Superfight

McGregor remains retired from MMA right now, so the potential McGregor vs. Masvidal superfight is something that will just have to remain debated about on the Internet for the foreseeable future.

If that’s the case, at least we already know where Masvidal stands on the matter. The 35-year-old told Heavy earlier this year that he’d love the chance to face McGregor, or what he termed as “the UFC’s golden cow”, but he’s not chasing anything or anyone.

Rather, Masvidal would rather let the biggest and best fights come to him.

