UFC Superfight Emerges: ‘We’ve Been Undefeated For 25 Years’

A UFC superfight continues to emerge that would feature two of the most accomplished champions in history. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov again revealed his plan to face MMA legend Georges St-Pierre in what would be a massive megafight for the Russian dynamo’s 30th professional prizefight.

Per MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov talked about his superfight plan to reporters in Russia during the recent announcement of his new MMA promotional company.

“If [St-Pierre] comes back to the UFC and agrees to fight me, I’m fighting him,” Nurmagomedov said. “Why? Because the last time he lost was 2007. My career started in 2008. Together we’ve been undefeated for 25 years. I’m talking in terms of time, not fights.”

Nurmagomedov Prefers GSP Over Other Options

For Nurmagomedov, facing St-Pierre, presumedly in April 2021, is the top option for his next fight. Of course, that’s assuming Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on September 19.

On top of that, Nurmagomedov revealed why he thinks a potential superfight against the 39-year-old former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion would be such a huge fight.

“I don’t think the UFC will get another chance to make a fight like that, definitely not in the next 10 years,” Nurmagomedov said. “So, Georges St-Pierre is next.”

In case your wondering, that means Nurmagomedov wants St-Pierre over a potential rematch against Conor McGregor or even a fight against longtime contender Tony Ferguson, too.

“If not, then let Conor beat [Dustin] Poirier or have Tony [Ferguson] beat him, then I’ll fight them,” Nurmagomedov said.

UFC ‘Will Negotiate With St-Pierre’

Nurmagomedov also revealed the UFC was on board with his plan.

“If I beat Gaethje, then in April I could fight St-Pierre. [The UFC] told me that they will negotiate with St-Pierre,” Nurmagomedov said.

Meanwhile, St-Pierre continues to reveal what great shape he’s in right now on Instagram.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean the Canadian MMA superstar intends to fight again, it certainly doesn’t hurt his chances.

St-Pierre revealed his “game face” in one of his latest posts, and he appears to be in incredible shape.

St-Pierre Recently Signed Deal With UFC

St-Pierre recently signed a deal with the UFC to call fights for its French commentary team, and that’s a move that could eventually lead to the legend climbing back into the Octagon again soon.

The fighter also expressed interest in facing Nurmagomedov in what would be his first MMA action since 2017.

While the fighter refused the idea of facing UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after the American defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, St-Pierre sang a different tune after hearing about Nurmagomedov’s interest.

“Damn! Just when I thought I had peace of mind…” St-Pierre said.

So the superfight between two of the most accomplished UFC champions in history does seem to be on its way to becoming a reality.

