Video of Julio Jones Snagging Catches in Practice ‘Looks Unhuman’ [Watch]

We are just 36 days away until NFL kickoff which means Falcons players have 36 days left to perfecting their offense and defense.

Well, here’s a glimpse at what the Falcons offense is already looking like and it’s no surprise Julio Jones is stealing the show, even from new running back Todd Gurley.

The offense seemed pretty excited about Todd Gurley’s catch here. Then Julio followed. pic.twitter.com/XBBcEV0CUm — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 3, 2020

On fan even commented on the video saying “the guys making the second catch I’m not sure is even human…”

The guy making the second cach I'm not sure is even human.. — Joseph Lemery (@LemeryATC) August 4, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Matt Ryan & Julio Jones Have A Special Bond

Ryan has been throwing to Jones since 2011, when Atlanta traded five picks to move up 20 spots in the first round to take the Alabama wide receiver with the No. 6 pick.

So it’s obvious that Ryan and Julio have developed a strong bond over the years.

Since joining Ryan at wide receiver, Jones has caught 797 passes for 12,125 yards and 57 touchdowns. He has also become the Falcons’ franchise all-time leader in receiving yards. His most notable accomplishment is having reached the 12,000-receiving-yards milestone 17 games faster than any player in NFL history. Jones’ total career average of 96.2 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history by 8.7 yards per game.

Although the Falcons had a disappointing 2019 season, it didn’t stop Jones from shining. He had 1,394 receiving yards last season, giving him six consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 receiving yards. Only Jerry Rice has more such seasons in NFL history with seven.

Julio is Still In His Prime

Julio is entering the 2020 season, still, as Matt Ryan’s No. 1 option.

“I certainly think Julio’s still at the top of his game, at the top of the position in our sport,” Ryan said on CBS Sports Network. “I mean, he is as good as there is, and week in and week out, he faces double coverage, he faces defenses trying to take him out of the game, and he still produces.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s a good teammate. He’s unselfish. He’s everything you want from a superstar. We’re lucky to have him. He’s still rolling at a high level.”

Julio Jones is the Bread & Butter

Gurley and Julio both spent the offseason in LA and the two have formed their own chemistry which will certainly help come game day.

“The main person I have been hanging around has been Julio. That’s the bread and the butter of that team. That’s the head honcho,” Gurley told Cruz and the other guys.

Julio has been doing more than just training with Gurley, he has been helping Gurley grow as a person. It’s hard to believe that Gurley is just 25 years old and has already accomplished so much, but having Julio who is 31 and one of the best and most respected players in the game as a mentor is quite a treat.

Gurley hasn’t been too worried about the upcoming season, he’s been focusing on himself.

“I’ve been balling my whole life, so that’s what I do,” Gurley said. “As long as I am consistent and put in the work every day, then I know what’s going to happen on that field. Injuries can happen anytime. You can’t prevent that. As long as you put that work in, it’s cool.

“And I got Julio, I’m straight.”

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley Rocking Falcons New All-Black Uniforms [WATCH]