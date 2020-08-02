Yoenis Cespedes Last Instagram Post: ‘Incredible Feeling’ for MLB Return

The New York Mets announced that there were unable to contact Yoenis Cespedes on August 2. The team’s designated hitter did not show up at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia as the Mets were scheduled to take on the Braves on Sunday.

Mets beat writer Tim Healy tweeted, “The Mets don’t know where Yoenis Cespedes is. Team statement: “As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Based on Cespedes’s last Instagram post, he was incredibly excited for baseball to return after coronavirus forced a delay to season’s start. On July 24, he shared two photos of himself in full Mets gear with the caption, “Incredible feeling being back out there. Thank you all for the support. Only the beginning. LFGM!!”

The last time the two-time All-Star played was on July 20, 2018. Due to leg injuries, surgeries on both of his heels, and suffering a broken ankle after taking a fall at his ranch in Florida, Cespedes hadn’t taken the field in nearly two years.

Coming back to the Mets as a healthy player, his salary went from $2,222,222 prorated ($6 million before the schedule was shortened) to $4,074,074 ($11 million before the change),” according to ESPN.

While speculation reached a fever pitch over where Cespedes’s whereabouts, MLB.com’s Mets reporter Anthony DiComo tweeted that there is no reason believe the 34-year-old left fielder’s safety was at risk.

Word from the Mets is the team, as of this moment, has no reason to believe Yoenis Céspedes' safety is at risk. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2020

Thus far, there’s been no update as to Cespedes’s location.

Fans & Sports Commentators Expressed Worry for Cespedes Well-Being

A stunning development: Yoenis Céspedes did not report to the ballpark for today’s Mets game, and the team does not know his whereabouts. (🎥 @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/KLeBynMjv6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 2, 2020

Brodie Van Wagenen, the Mets general manager said in a statement that Cespedes “did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Sports New York reporter Any Martino tweeted, “Mets are hopeful that Yoenis Cespedes is still in Atlanta after night game last night. Little else known. Obviously a scary situation to not know.

While imaginations and speculation ran wild on Twitter, without knowing if Cespedes’ life was in danger or not, a large number of people expressed their genuine concern for the athlete. Without knowing all the details, Barstool Sports Paul Lo Duca asked Twitter users not to liken Cespedes’ absence to that of former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, who pulled a no-show in 2017.

He tweeted, “Everybody please just chill with the jokes on Cespedes. Praying he’s ok. I know Harvey did it but it’s very unusual that he’s had no contact with anyone.”

Twitter Filled With Speculation Over How the Mets Knew Cespedes’ Safety Wasn’t At Risk If They Didn’t Know Where He Was

The Mets do not know where Yoenis Cespedes is. According to the team, Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark and did not reach out to management with any explanation. pic.twitter.com/Y0MpCqbYCU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 2, 2020

Without knowing Cespedes’ location, Twitter filled with wonder how the Mets could release a statement saying that his safety was not at risk. Mike Puma, the New York Post’s Mets reporter tweeted, “Just using this as an example, I don’t know this to be the case, but if the Mets checked Cespedes’ hotel room and it was all packed up they would have reasonable reason to believe he is safe and left for some reason.”

I am personally curious as to what changed in the 54 minutes between the Mets' initial statement on Yoenis Cespedes' disappearance and the org. then believing he is safe, and why that second important part was not included the first time. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 2, 2020

Yoenis Cespedes is in good health right now, a source close to the player confirms. It is still unknown what happened that he didn´t show up at the ballpark this morning, but he is in good health. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero10) August 2, 2020

