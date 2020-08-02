Yoenis Cespedes Last Instagram Post: ‘Incredible Feeling’ for MLB Return

Yoenis Cespedes Last Instagram Post: 'Incredible Feeling' for MLB Return

Yoenis Cespedes missing

Getty Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the San Diego Padres on July 24, 2018.

The New York Mets announced that there were unable to contact Yoenis Cespedes on August 2. The team’s designated hitter did not show up at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia as the Mets were scheduled to take on the Braves on Sunday.

Mets beat writer Tim Healy tweeted, “The Mets don’t know where Yoenis Cespedes is. Team statement: “As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Based on Cespedes’s last Instagram post, he was incredibly excited for baseball to return after coronavirus forced a delay to season’s start. On July 24, he shared two photos of himself in full Mets gear with the caption, “Incredible feeling being back out there. Thank you all for the support. Only the beginning. LFGM!!”

The last time the two-time All-Star played was on July 20, 2018. Due to leg injuries, surgeries on both of his heels, and suffering a broken ankle after taking a fall at his ranch in Florida, Cespedes hadn’t taken the field in nearly two years.

Coming back to the Mets as a healthy player, his salary went from $2,222,222 prorated ($6 million before the schedule was shortened) to $4,074,074 ($11 million before the change),” according to ESPN.

While speculation reached a fever pitch over where Cespedes’s whereabouts, MLB.com’s Mets reporter Anthony DiComo tweeted that there is no reason believe the 34-year-old left fielder’s safety was at risk.

Thus far, there’s been no update as to Cespedes’s location.

Fans & Sports Commentators Expressed Worry for Cespedes Well-Being

Brodie Van Wagenen, the Mets general manager said in a statement that Cespedes “did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Sports New York reporter Any Martino tweeted, “Mets are hopeful that Yoenis Cespedes is still in Atlanta after night game last night. Little else known. Obviously a scary situation to not know.

While imaginations and speculation ran wild on Twitter, without knowing if Cespedes’ life was in danger or not, a large number of people expressed their genuine concern for the athlete. Without knowing all the details, Barstool Sports Paul Lo Duca asked Twitter users not to liken Cespedes’ absence to that of former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, who pulled a no-show in 2017.

He tweeted, “Everybody please just chill with the jokes on Cespedes. Praying he’s ok. I know Harvey did it but it’s very unusual that he’s had no contact with anyone.”

Twitter Filled With Speculation Over How the Mets Knew Cespedes’ Safety Wasn’t At Risk If They Didn’t Know Where He Was

Without knowing Cespedes’ location, Twitter filled with wonder how the Mets could release a statement saying that his safety was not at risk. Mike Puma, the New York Post’s Mets reporter tweeted, “Just using this as an example, I don’t know this to be the case, but if the Mets checked Cespedes’ hotel room and it was all packed up they would have reasonable reason to believe he is safe and left for some reason.”

