49ers Make Strong Decision on George Kittle’s Injury for Week 2: Report

San Francisco’s star tight end George Kittle came up hobbling at the end of the first half after taking a hit from Cardinal’s safety Budda Baker. Still, Kittle somehow managed to make it through the entire game which ended in a close loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Kittle won’t be practicing this week however he will still play against the Jets on Sunday.

49ers’ TE George Kittle wont practice this week due to his knee injury, but SF still hopeful he will play Sunday vs. Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2020

Kittle suffered a knee strain which isn’t that serious compared to other injuries, however, it will take time to fully heal.

Sherman didn’t have a single catch and wasn’t targeted in the final two quarters after posting four catches for 44 yards on five targets prior to his injury.

Here’s a look at the 49ers’ other notable players who are injured and some newcomer news.

Richard Sherman Will Be Sidelined

Cornerback Richard Sherman will also be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a leg injury.

This news is slightly out of the blue considering his name wasn’t mentioned after the game by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Sherman played 74 of 78 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

The Pro-Bowler will likely miss games against the New York Jets, Giants and Philadelphia Eagles before he’s able to return.

Deebo Samuel Set to Return Week 4

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is set to return Week 4 when the 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deebo suffered a foot fracture prior to training camp which takes a lot longer than a knee strain to come back from. Originally the 49ers weren’t allowed to put Deebo on the injured reserve list since it happened prior to camp but thanks to COVID-19 and the NFL’s flexibility this year, he was able to be listed on IR.

“Really hoping to get him back by the Eagles game, but we got to see how this heals and how it goes right now,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports.

Samuel was San Francisco’s most productive wide receiver as a rookie in 2019, catching 57 of his 81 targets for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He ended the season running the ball 14 times for 159 yards and had three touchdowns.

49er’s Sign WR Mohamed Sanu

The Falcons signed ex-Falcons and Patriots wide reiver Mohamed Sanu earlier this week in response to some injuries.

Sanu was traded to New England in October of 2019.

Prior to heading to New England, Sanu spent four seasons in Atlanta. The Patriots reportedly had their eyes on Sanu for quite some time and even tried to steal him in the 2019 NFL draft.

Sanu got off to a nice start in New England, catching 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in his second game. Returning a punt in his third game, Sanu sprained his ankle which seemed to slow him down the rest of the season. He underwent surgery over the offseason.

Sanu had a career-high 67 catches for the Falcons in 2017 and followed up with 66 catches for a career-best 838 yards last season.

Sanu is entering his eighth NFL season after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has consistently been a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for most of his career and averaged between 500 and 700 receiving yards with 4 to 5 touchdowns per season.

