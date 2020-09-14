Falcons HC Dan Quinn Has Hottest Seat in NFL

After two consecutive years of a 7-9 record and a Super Bowl blowout, the Atlanta Falcons are once again off to a terrible start. As if Dan Quinn’s seat wasn’t already hot, well it got a lot hotter on Sunday after a 35-28 loss to Seattle.

The Falcons were projected to lose, but you think with all of the “weapons” they added this season, they’d be able to keep up with Russell Wilson.

That certainly wasn’t the case and now I’m convinced Atlanta is just good at marketing.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t play the game we wanted to play, but I give credit to Seattle in that space … We’re mad as hell and we look forward to coming back and playing better next week,” Dan Quinn said in a post-game interview on Sunday.

Well, Atlanta lost their third straight season opener. In 2018 they gave up 18 points to Philadelphia and started the season 1-4. Last season Atlanta allowed 28 to the Vikings and went 106 to start. With 38 to Seattle, we’ll see what the future holds for this “new team.”

A Sunday Reminder

Before I really go in, Dan Quinn is a very good guy and this article might not stand true in the coming weeks and I sure hope it doesn’t. As for now, he needs to put a rally cap on Atlanta if he wants to keep his job this season.

Atlanta reminded us on Sunday that “on paper” doesn’t mean a thing when you lose by 13 points. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley are one heck of a trio and the pass rush has the size and talent to be one of the best, by where is the competitiveness?

Atlanta went 0-for-4 on fourth-downs all while the Seahawks’ biggest play came on a 4th-and-5 deep shot that led to DK Metcalf taking it home.

Matt Ryan said converting those 4th downs is what Atlanta needs to work on, calling it a “game-changer.”

Seattle easily put up 38 points scoring on six of 10 drives and gathered for another victory formation. This was the most points allowed by the Falcons since the Rams scored 37 two weeks before some staff changes in 2019.

Good At Marketing Defense

Atlanta’s new additions on defense didn’t live up to the hype, well at all. And shame on me for falling for it once again.

The Falcons’ coverage didn’t look good with rookie first-round draft pick A.J. Terrell, or NFL vet Darquez Dennard in the secondary. And Atlanta’s new “monster” on the line Dante Fowler recorded one-half sack.

Even on the offensive side, Todd Gurley wasn’t shining and Hayden Hurst let every fantasy football roster down.

Well played, Atlanta’s media team.

The Falcons Play Cowboys at Dallas

The Falcons will face Dak Prescott in Dallas next week. He’s not a top quarterback, but he’s definitely not terrible and he has Pro Bowl back Ezekiel Elliott to handoff too. If Atlanta’s defense doesn’t improve, then it’s looking like a 0-2 start to the 2020 season.

And it’s not any tea party from there.

The Falcons meet with Aaron Rodgers in Week 4. The final seven weeks of the schedule features Drew Brees and Tom Brady times two each, and a Patrick Mahomes ending.

We’ll see if Dan Quinn still has a seat come Week 5.

