Bruce Arians Knocks Buccaneers’ Mental Errors, Tom Brady’s Interceptions

Tom Brady’s tenure in Tampa Bay is off to a rocky start.

The Buccaneers handed the Saints the early division lead, losing to them by a score of 34-23.

Brady ended the game with two interceptions; his second being a pick-6 that really opened up the game for New Orleans.

Tom Brady’s…second interception of his Buccaneers career 😶 pic.twitter.com/jQKEjTIqy8 — Pro Football Action🏅 (@ProFootballAct) September 13, 2020

In his post-game press conference, coach Bruce Arians called the play “a bad decision” by Brady.

Brady did toss two touchdowns in the contest while rushing for another. He compiled 239 yards through the air in the loss.

buccaneers heading back to Tampa like pic.twitter.com/jJlSJe6FOj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2020

Mental Errors Among Issues for Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had two great weeks of practice leading up to the game against the Saints. Arians said he couldn’t have envisioned his team playing this way.

Arians would have liked crowd noise in the stadium. He said there was “no energy” in the building. The Buccaneers won’t have fans in the stands for their Week 2 tilt (at home) against the Panthers.

Ask if he still believes the Buccaneers can win the division, Arians responding with “Hell yeah.”

More Games Notes

Sean Payton got the win but he wasn’t happy with his play-calling. “There will be a lot we have to correct and clean up,” the coach said.

New addition Leonard Fournette was only on the field for nine snaps, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus notes. Ronald Jones led the way with 33 snaps. LeSean McCoy was on the field for 25 snaps.

Scotty Miller, who has earned the trust of Brady, was tied with OJ Howard for second on the team with six targets. Chris Godwin led the team with seven (catching a game-high six of them).