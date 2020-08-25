Chiefs to Sign Second Ex-Dolphins Starter After Adding Former Safety

Late last month, the Kansas City Chiefs surprised many with the signing of All-Pro G Kelechi Osemele to help shore up the interior offensive line after starting RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season.

On Friday, Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Terez Paylor noted that the defending Super Bowl champions are hot on the heels of another veteran offensive lineman, Daniel Kilgore. On Monday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the news via Twitter, noting that the deal will not become official until the ex-Miami Dolphin clears mandatory COVID-19 testing and a physical.

Update: Daniel Kilgore is expected to sign with the #Chiefs, source said. And AQ Shipley will sign with the #Bucs. … Both will be official after testing. https://t.co/baIcYmMpqG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kilgore Adds Experience to Chiefs’ Interior

The 32-year-old Kilgore was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the first seven seasons of his pro career in the Bay Area, starting 39 of 74 games, the majority of which came in his final two years in 2016-17. After signing the 6-foot-3-inch, 291-pound blocker to a three-year extension following the 2017 season, San Francisco traded Kilgore to Miami in exchange for a swap of seventh-round draft choices.

After starting the first four games of the 2018 season at center, Kilgore was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list with a torn triceps, suffered in a 38-7 loss to the New England Patriots. He went on to start 13 contests for the Dolphins in 2019 and will now look to compete for reps behind the Chiefs’ incumbent starting C Austin Reiter.

The signing will come just days after Kansas City signed ex-Dolphins starting safety Adrian Colbert, who was waived by his former team on August 16.

ALSO READ: