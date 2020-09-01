Chiefs Bring In Division 2 Defensive Back For Workout

While the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to return as many as 18 starters from last year when they open the season on September 10, that won’t stop the organization from searching for added roster and practice squad depth.

According to a recent NFL transaction report, the defending Super Bowl champions are doing just that, hosting undrafted free agent DB Hasan Sharif for a workout, who later confirmed the opportunity on his Twitter account.

Big ups to Coach Reid , Brett Veach , and the rest of the staff out Kansas City . I appreciate the opportunity pic.twitter.com/MXbrY7t1RM — S H A R I F (@Hasan_iX) August 30, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

More About Hasan Sharif

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound defensive back most recently played for Division 2 Alderson Broaddus University, but has gone unsigned following the 2020 NFL Draft back in April. In 2019, Sharif posted 29 total tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in 10 games, per the Battlers athletics website.

The New Jersey native previously spent time at DII Shippensburg University, the college home of a few notable ex-NFLers such as C Rob Davis, FB John Kuhn and DB Brent Grimes, all of whom played 12 seasons in the league. There Sharif compiled 27 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 22 games over three seasons, dating back to his redshirt freshman season in 2016.

While it’s possible that Sharif gets the call in the coming days as Kansas City must submit its final roster cuts by Saturday, September 5 at 3:00pm CT, the DII prospect is more than likely an addition to the Chiefs’ list of players to call in the case of multiple injuries in the secondary throughout the season.

ALSO READ: