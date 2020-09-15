Conor McGregor Reveals ‘the Truth’ About Arrest

UFC superstar Conor McGregor broke his silence about recent sexual assault allegations in France. McGregor was placed under police custody on the French island of Corsica over the weekend after local police in the area received reports of an incident involving McGregor and an unnamed woman. McGregor was questioned by the police about the incident and released without being charged. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

As part of a larger message on his personal Facebook page, McGregor posted, “The truth will always set me free!”

Conor McGregor responds to the allegations made against him and addresses the notion of dark thoughts. pic.twitter.com/DU1NeTH2ws — Harry Williams (@Harry_Williams) September 15, 2020

McGregor: ‘The Truth Will Always Set Me Free’

McGregor started the post with an update on the status of his mental health.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor posted.

McGregor had posted and deleted cryptic messages about suicide just days after the allegations surfaced in the media, so some people were concerned that the fighter was in a dark place.

Instead, McGregor’s post indicated he wanted to clear his name.

“Try set me up all yous f***ing want over and over and over,” McGregor added. “The truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bullsh** WhatsApp group sh**. You f***ing name it. Never will I fold!”

CCTV Cameras Could Be Pivotal to Case

Moreover, the Irishman believes that cameras situated in the local area that the alleged assault took place will reveal his innocence.

According to The Sun, it’s “possible that the incident being complained about was filmed. It took place in a very busy place, where fixed cameras are situated everywhere.”

That means that those cameras would provide pivotal evidence that the assault took place if the alleged crimes were confirmed via video.

McGregor posted, “The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character. God bless DNA! God bless CCTV! God bless eyewitness[es]. God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free!”

McGregor: ‘”I Will Not Allow These People to Just Accuse Me’

McGregor’s post on Facebook also indicated that the fighter believes the accusations made against him were about money.

“Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies,” McGregor posted. “Not now, not f***ing ever. I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see. They will not be forgotten!”

McGregor was adamant that he is innocent of the alleged crimes.

“I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life. No f***ing way!”

McGregor Allegedly Exhibited His Private Parts to ‘Young Woman’

Still, reports about the alleged crime from France and McGregor’s long history of legal issues indicate a long road could be ahead for McGregor and his legal team.

According to The Sun, TV broadcaster France 3 Corse spoke to a friend of the alleged victim. According to that report, “McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.”

That account seems to match the original report offered by Agence France-Presse (AFP) when that organization broke the story over the weekend. In that report, the incident was “described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition”.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White Responds to Latest Arrest of Conor McGregor



Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel