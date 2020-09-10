Deshaun Watson & Girlfriend Jilly Anais Go Instagram Official

Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrated their one-year anniversary but the couple just recently made things official on social media. Watson called Anais his “best friend” in an Instagram post the Texans quarterback sent out this summer.

“I’m PROUD OF YOU LUV! Thank you for rockin’ with me through the good & the bad!” Watson noted. “I adore you and you motivate me. You my best friend shorty and we got many more memories & blessings to come! Love you Girl! 💛🤞🏾”

Anais is a social media influencer who is approaching three million Instagram followers. She noted back in July that the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and described their relationship as “pure bliss”.

“LoveBug, This year has been nothing but pure bliss!” Anais explained on Instagram. “I love doing life with you.. You are my best friend, my pookie dookie, my motivation, my backbone, my happy place! I fall deeper in love with you every second of every day! I love you, I adore you and I can’t wait to continue building unforgettable memories with you.. 1 year down, forever to go! Happy Anniversary Baby 💛🤞🏽”

The Couple Initially Met at a Restaurant & Got to Know Each Other Better Through Instagram

Watson recently appeared on Anais’ YouTube channel to discuss how they met. The couple explained that they initially met briefly at a restaurant but were with different parties, so they did not actually talk. A few days later Watson found Anais on Instagram and the two began exchanges direct messages.

Watson eventually asked for Anais’ number and met her and a friend at an early morning hot yoga class in Los Angeles. Anais admitted on the video that she did not expect Watson to show up for the class, but she was pleasantly surprised when the Texans quarterback arrived. Later that day, Anais and Watson met for a late lunch that turned into a more than five-hour outing.

Watson Surprised Anais With a Private Jet Trip to Montana

QuaranTEA | How I Met My BoyfriendMake sure to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE!!! Follow me: Instagram: @JillyAnais Twitter: @JillyAnais TikTok: @JillyAnais https://www.facebook.com/JillyAnais 2020-04-10T15:37:14Z

Watson noted their first vacation together was last August when the quarterback surprised her with a private jet trip to Montana. Anais added that the couple has been on a number of trips since then including France, Spain, Mexico, Antigua and the Bahamas. The couple agreed that their first trip together to Montana remains their favorite vacation.

It has been an eventful offseason for Watson who recently signed a massive four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans, per Spotrac. Watson became emotional when discussing his new contract during his press conference after the deal was completed.

“I’ve been crying a little bit — a lot of bit, really,” Watson said, per ESPN. “It’s just — an amazing moment, for me to be able to extend my career in a location, in a place, in a home, I would say, that my family loves, that I love, that I want to continue to dive into the community most of all, and just continue to build my legacy, just build our legacy as a whole and do something that we’ve never done before.”

