Twice Cut Eagles RB Has Motivational Mindset: ‘Put Your Head Down & Work’

There are two opposite ways a player’s mind can go the first time he’s cut. Luckily, Boston Scott chose the blue-collar one.

Scott should know better than anyone considering he was cut twice. The first time was in 2018 when the Saints parted ways with their sixth-round pick.

The second? The Eagles released him last year, then re-signed him to their practice squad the next day. Sometimes the best-laid schemes of mice and running backs work out — as long as you have the right mindset. Credit Duce Staley for helping Scott with the latter part.

“Don’t set your value based on whether you make the team or not,” Scott told reporters on Tuesday. “Focus in on the opportunities that you do get from that point on because your mindset from that point on can definitely determine what direction you go in after that. You can look at it as no one believes in me, or maybe I’m not cut out for this, or you can continue to work and just hope that an opportunity comes.”

THIS DANCE FROM BOSTON SCOTT IS CRAZY 😱😱 @BostonScott2 pic.twitter.com/Ee4JzApaDr — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 30, 2019

Staley’s path wasn’t quite as challenging, not at all. He became the Eagles’ starting tailback in his second year in the league, supplanting Ricky Watters and gaining 1,065 yards. Still, it was Staley’s sage words of wisdom — thanks to almost a decade of coaching experience — that put Scott on the right path.

“Duce actually talked to me about the type of mindset to have in general,” Scott said. “You want to be prepared for the opportunity to not come, instead of being prepared for the opportunity to come and you’re not prepared for it.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scott Says ‘Put Your Head Down & Work’

That’s a great mindset for a guy on the roster bubble fighting for a spot on the 53. How about for Scott? The 5-foot-6, 203-pounder is second on the depth chart in 2020 and poised for a big role in the Eagles’ explosive new offense. Nothing changes, according to Scott.

“So really it’s just the mindset that I’ve had since college when I walked on [at Louisiana Tech],” Scott said. “I don’t know if the opportunities are coming so I’m just going to make the most of them when they do come. Put your head down and work.”

#Eagles RB Boston Scott talks about his mindset after being cut twice (first by NOLA, then by Philly), the need to put your head down and not feel bad for yourself. He credited Duce Staley for instilling confidence in him. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9Qxz2hFftR — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 1, 2020

Scott almost single-handedly willed the Eagles to the NFC East crown down the stretch in 2019. He took 38 carries in the final four weeks and turned them into 151 yards. The diminutive running back also tallied 25 receptions for 199 yards during that span. His five total touchdowns were second on the team. Staley has complimented his prized pupil for knowing when to “turn it on” versus understanding the scheme.

“It comes down to understanding the run scheme and who’s going where, what double teams are going where, just a better understanding of run schemes,” Scott said. “That helps you to not think as much and just know where it’s supposed to hit and then just your use your God-given talent from that point.”

Staying in the Present, Not Getting Too Hyped Up

When Scott runs out of the tunnel on Sept. 13 at FedEx Field, it will be the first time he’s done that for a season opener. He was on the Eagles’ practice squad for Week 1 in 2019 and spent the previous Week 1 on the Saints’ practice squad. Don’t be surprised if he gets the first snap from scrimmage, either. That is how much trust the Eagles’ coaching staff has in the kid from Zachary, Louisiana.

“Boston has been a bright spot,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “He picked up where he left off at the end of the season, and really what he had done last year for us and has been looking really good.”

Yes, Miles Sanders will be the feature back but Pederson has always valued a backfield-by-committee approach. Scott will have ample opportunities to shine, rest assured his nerves will be in check.

“I think it’s important, you know, just to do what I’ve been doing,” Scott said. “Take it one step at a time, one play at a time. Not letting the moment be too big, not letting the moment be too small, just staying present. Thankful and appreciative that I’m there, and now I gotta make something of it.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number