Eagles Showed Interest in 2 Explosive Bengals Rookie LBs at NFL Draft

The Eagles have been catching heat for the play of their young linebackers. Time will tell if they missed on two other guys.

Philadelphia drafted Davion Taylor in the third round (103rd overall), then added Shaun Bradley in the sixth round (196) with the intention of bringing them along slowly. Well, the plan has been going at a snail’s pace. Taylor has seen 22 total snaps and Bradley has 12, all of them solely on special teams.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will face a pair of rookie linebackers this week that the team actually scouted heavily during the draft process. Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither went to the Bengals after being high on Philly’s radar, according to special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

“A couple young linebackers doing a good job for them, 55 [Logan Wilson] the rookie and 59 [Akeem Davis-Gaither] the rookie, are both playing well,” Fipp said. “We liked those guys coming out in the draft, too.”

Wilson (65th overall) was already off the board by the time the Eagles took Taylor, while Davis-Gaither (107) went four picks after Taylor in the fourth round. Confused yet? It doesn’t really matter, water under the bridge. But it is mildly interesting to chart the way Cincinnati is using their rookie linebackers, though.

Rookie fourth-round OLB/Overhang Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB 59) gets walked onto the LOS by motion. Watch him disconnect TE from ground, reset his hands, and occupy the fold block while closing the running lane. Great look for a 215-pounder! pic.twitter.com/Y3yP7jwifL — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 21, 2020

Wilson has been on the field for 71 defensive snaps (36 defense, 35 special teams) while Davis-Gaither has seen 74 snaps (39 defense, 35 special teams). They are far from starters but they are way ahead of Taylor and Bradley in their development.

Both players look like young studs in the making. Especially Davis-Gaither. He has been making plays left and right for the Bengals. The 215-pounder has the third-most pressures among all rookies through the first two weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

#Eagles were high on LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and LB Logan Wilson coming out of college. #Bengals took Wilson in 3rd round (65th overall) & Davis-Gaither in the 4th (107th). Meanwhile, Philly took Davion Taylor at 103 and then Shaun Bradley in the 6th round (196). #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 22, 2020

“My instincts in being able to find the ball and cut down the ball,” Davis-Gaither said on his strengths, “and my ability to play every down, whether that’s in pass rush, in coverage or in man (coverage).”

Sounds like he’d be a useful tool for the Eagles right now. Maybe both of them.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Special-Teamers Predicted Fumble

Fipp revealed to reporters on Tuesday that his unit had predicted their fumble recovery in Week 2. They didn’t know Cooper Kupp would the one to cough it up because they didn’t have much tape on him. Kupp isn’t the Rams’ normal punt returner. However, his young special teamers had been talking about getting a turnover all week.

“I can tell you this. I know those guys talked about taking the ball off somebody during the week of practice,” Fipp told reporters. “Sure enough, they went out there and got it done. We have a great group of core players right now, highly motivated, enjoy playing the plays.”

T.J. Edwards boar down on Kupp and knocked the ball out, then K’Von Wallace jumped on it. Right place, right time.

“It was also a really good play by K’Von being where he’s supposed to be in our coverage, the way we teach it,” Fipp said. “The opportunity was there for him and he ended up recovering it.”

Cam Johnston Keeps Booming Punts

Cam Johnston is leading the NFL in gross punting average at 55.6 yards, including a long of 62 yards. He has also pinned four kicks (out of seven) inside the 20-yard line while watching one get downed in the end zone. He’s having a remarkable season despite limited reps in an abbreviated training camp.

“I’ve always said Cam is going to be a really good football player,” Fipp said of the third-year punter. “I think all those young guys just need a little bit of time to develop.”

Roster Move: The #Eagles have tendered exclusive rights free agent P Cameron Johnston. pic.twitter.com/D3PjqMOtSJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 12, 2020

The converted Australian rules football player was red-shirted in 2017 and waived after camp. Donnie Jones was the punter for the Super Bowl team. Then, Johnston took over the starting job in 2018 and never looked back. Remember, the 28-year-old won a national championship at Ohio State.

“He hit that rugby or Aussie punt, the end-over-end punt most of the time when he was in college,” Fipp said. “He’s had a lot of development that he’s kind of had to do. I would say he’s just starting to get better and better.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number