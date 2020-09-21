Falcons Make Embarrassing NFL History With Loss to Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons’ Week 2 embarrassment just keeps getting better and better. After a senseless 39-40 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dug up some horrific history for NFL fans to feed off of.

It turns out that the Falcons are the first NFL team since dating all the way back to dinosaur years (1933) to lose a game despite scoring 39 points and having a single turnover. Up until this past Sunday, teams had been 440-0.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, had four fumbles in the first quarter and Atlanta still lost.

Falcons Find a Way to Lose

Anyway, that NFL history-making stat basically screams that there isn’t a worse way to lose a ball game—oh but of course, Atlanta found it!

As if blowing another historical lead wasn’t bad enough, Dallas kicked an onside kick and Atlanta watched and waited for the ball to roll 10 yards before recovering it.

Meanwhile, the rule is that the kicking team needs to wait for the ball to roll 10 yards before they can touch it, but the opposing team can hop on it right away.

Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn says his players know the rules, but the video attests otherwise.

Following the game, Quinn rambled on to the media about his players knowing the rules.

“I think they definitely know,” Quinn said. “The front three are usually blocking as you’re going in, the high bouncers go to the second side, so the front line, generally on an onside kick, they’re looking to get a block first. Then the high hop goes to the next player. When that instance happens and it’s not one that is a high hopper, then you just transfer in and go to your ball, but you’re looking at your assignment first of who you have to go block. Certainly the ball, and then your assignment. They definitely know the rule.”

That moment when the Falcons watched an onside kick as if its about to roll foul pic.twitter.com/GhUmgnFceD — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) September 20, 2020

How to Recover From This Loss?

Well, they can’t.

Let’s look at Week 1 again. In week 1 against the Seahawks, Atlanta had some impressive stats but still couldn’t find a way to beat our Russell Wilson.

The Falcons ended the game with three receivers collecting over 100 receiving yards; Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage. Atlanta covered 506 yards while Seahawks only had 383. Atlanta came up short failing to convert on fourth down when they needed to most.

Matt Ryan surpassed John Elway at No. 9 on the NFL career passing yardage list. Ryan ended Sunday completing 37 of 54 passes for 450 yards and one touchdown which would make his second-highest yardage total in 13 seasons.

Julio Jones jumped right below Antonio Brown becoming the second-fastest receiver to reach 800 catches in 127.

Atlanta really has all of the talent in the world but still can’t win and it’s just getting old now. They won’t recover from these losses unless there is a change. A big change. Whether that’s a coaching change or some miracle signing.

Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris might make a good interim head coach since he’s the only one of the staff that has the head coaching experience. And he did manage to turn Atlanta around last year in the second half of the season.

Whatever change Arthur Blank decides to make, it needs to happen fast because Atlanta is going downhill and there are zero winning streaks to come until this gets fixed.

