Lakers—Celtics NBA Finals? Legend Reveals Why LeBron James Might Struggle

The way the NBA Playoffs are looking right now in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conference, a Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals matchup is not so out of the question.

The Celtics and Lakers have met a record 12 times in the NBA Finals. The Celtics have won 9 of those meetings and the Lakers have won 3.

The Celtics have won 17 NBA rings. The Lakers have won 16.

Currently the Lakers are tied with the Houston Rockets at one game apiece in their Western Conference semifinals matchup. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Toronto Raptors.

The first time these two teams met? The 1959 NBA Finals.

The last time? The 2010 NBA Finals.

How cool would it be to see another installment of the Lakers and Celtics rivalry in 2020?

“I would love to see that,” former Boston Celtics All-Star, Antoine Walker told me today on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I was thinking about that game right before the pandemic where Jayson Tatum, I think he had 40. It was like one of those games.”

If the Lakers and the Celtics were to meet in the NBA Finals, here’s the multi-million dollar question: Who is checking LeBron James. “Marcus Smart,” said Antoine Walker.

“He’s got a little height on Marcus, but Marcus Smart. I think he can be the one guy that I’d like to see on him. And I think that’s what makes the Celtics a good chance to play against them in the Finals. It would make a good matchup in the Finals because the Celtics have multiple bodies to go at him. You can put a Tatum on him, you can put a Jaylen Brown on him, Marcus Smart. One thing a lot of teams don’t have is a lot of bodies to put on LeBron and the Celtics do have that.”

The Lakers finished their season with a 52-19 record and first place seeding in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Two offseasons ago, the Lakers signed LeBron James to a mult-year deal. Last offseason Los Angeles were part of a blockbuster trade that landed All-Star, Anthony Davis in the city of angels. The Lakers also signed Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley and Avery Bradley to their roster. Los Angeles named Frank Vogel as their head coach and Phil Handy and Jason Kidd as the team’s top assistant coaches.

The Boston Celtics made waves last offseason when they added Kemba Walker to their roster that already contained the potent Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on their roster.