Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Are Unproven European Players Says Ex Mav

Luka Doncic averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in his first NBA playoff experience against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before injury, Kristaps Porzingis averaged 20.4 rebounds, 9.5 rebounds and 2 blocks in the regular season.

Heavy on Celtics With Ex-NBA All-Star Antoine WalkerFormer NBA All-Star and NCAA and NBA champion Antoine Walker joins host Brandon "Scoob B" Robinson to talk about the NBA playoffs, the Celtics' championship odds, and more. 2020-09-07T21:10:20Z

The duo of Porzingis were responsible in guiding the Dallas Mavericks to a 43-32 record and a seventh place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference. “I like them,” former Dallas Maverck forward, Antoine Walker told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sold on European guys being my best player unless you’re going to do what Dallas did for Dirk; and that is put together real tough minded, guys that wanted to win a championship with him. Shawn Marion, the Jason Kidds, he had about four or five veterans around him so that he didn’t have to be the best player. Because if you look at what Dallas has to do, they have to get a guy with some toughness. You know, because Luka’s very chippy which I like. I like the swag and I like the confidence but your best player can’t do the fighting so you got to have somebody.”

A three-time NBA All Star, Antoine Walker averaged 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists during his career. The sixth overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky, most remember Walker in a Celtics uniform. He also spent one season with the Mavericks. During the 2003-04 NBA season as teammates with both Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki and statistically, Walker averaged 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists that season.

A College National Champion under head coach Rick Pitino, at Kentucky, Walker also won an NBA Finals ring in 2006 against the Mavs on the Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal-led Miami Heat team. Walker wants to see the complimentary pieces Dallas gets for Doncic and Porzingis. “You got to have some tough guys,” he told the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“You got to look for a Charles Oakley or a Dennis Rodman. You got to look for those type of guys to play alongside them. So they got to get some tougher guys. I do like their potential to be great because they got a little taste and I do like some of the pieces around them; I like Tim Hardaway Jr., I like Seth Curry; they have some of the better shooters around him so, they’ve already gotten over the threshold. Now it’s time to get a couple of defensive minded guys, some role players that can take a punch and do some of the dirty work and allow those guys to be great.”