Mark Cuban Reveals How Kristaps Porzingis Has Evolved From Knicks to Mavs

The NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

The Dallas Mavericks sit in seventh place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings with a 40-27 record and will be apart of the reboot.

While many pay attention to the talent of Mavericks All Star, Luka Doncic who is averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 points per game, his Mavs runningmate, Kristaps Porzingis can’t be ignored either.

For those keeping score at home: A 7’3 Latvian powerhose, Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Last February, the New York Knicks traded Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke to the Mavericks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round draft picks.

Porzingis had become frustrated with the future of the Knicks franchise and expressed those feelings with Knicks front office and in turn he was shipped to the Mavericks where things have become fruitful for him.

During a recent conversation with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, we discussed how Porzingis is fitting in with the Mavs:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: From a basketball perspective, how have you seen Kristaps Porzingis’ game evolve as a New York Knick to a Dallas Maverick?

Mark Cuban: He wants to win so badly. He will do what is needed by the team. He is really unselfish. But the most impressive side of his game is his ability to step up when the game is on the line. He just gets better and better at winning time. It’s impressive.

Kristaps Porzingis was the Knicks’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 Draft. He was named an All-Star in 2017-18, but he tore his ACL days after his selection and he never got to play in the ’17 All Star Game.

With the NBA’s resume beginning at the end of this month, Porzingis is ready to get started. “I knew if we had the chance [to resume the season], I had to be ready physically, mentally and in every other aspect,” Porzingis said earlier this month.

“So I stayed ready the whole time,” Porzingis said. “I feel great physically, super excited. Mentally, I’m there. I was able to heal little things I had going on, and I’m super excited to get back on the court. Let’s hope it all works out and we can enjoy some basketball.”