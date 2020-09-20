Mike Tyson—Roy Jones Jr. Fight Gets Bold Prediction From Friend [LOOK]

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight on Saturday November 28 in a pay-per-view showdown of the ages.

The original fight date, which was originally scheduled for Saturday September 12.

Roy Jones Jr., 51, has a career boxing record of 66-9. Jones is 12-1 in his last 13 fights.

Tyson, 54, has been training in recent months with many speculating that the boxer may have an interest in jumping back into the ring. He holds a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

Tyson last stepped into the ring on June 11, 2005, against Irish fighter Kevin McBride at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. He lost.

Jones last stepped in a boxing ring on February 8, 2018, against Scott Sigmon in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida. He won.

Million Dollar Question: Who’s going to win in November? “I like them both,” legendary singer, Cece Peniston, a friend of Tyson told me on a recent episode of #WORDSWITHSCOOP Presented BY Orox Leathers.

“Because they talk shit and I love that! I like it because it’s like, ‘Yo! What you about to do?’ ”What YOU about to do?’ You know what I’m saying? It’s one of those things I thought – you know that arm thing that Roy be doing; you know how he winds it up. But, Mike is coming out with those hard punches strong. I’m going to have to go with strength over technique, I’ma say Mike. Mike is strong as hell! Now Roy, his technique is like, sometimes you can bob and weave to win the fight because you know how to move a little quicker. You know how to –you know what I’m sayin’?”

A Billboard winner, BMI Award winner and ASCAP Award winner, Peniston has put out hits like Keep Giving Me Your Love, Before I Lay, I’m Not Over You, House Party, Hit By Love, Movin’ On, Inside That I Cried, We Got A Love Thang and Keep on Walkin.

Peniston has fond memories of Tyson. While on #WORDSWITHSCOOP she shared one. “I actually do have a Mike Tyson story,” she told me.

“But it’s a good one. Mike Tyson was doing a turkey giveaway out here in Arizona and they invited me to come out and give at his giveaway and come out and pass out turkeys in the community. So I mean, I thought it was a beautiful thing to meet him out there in and being out there with everyone that met Mike – and you know the stories and stuff…you know people can add their own you know, their own variety on stuff. But I think that was a good thing.”