Patrick Mahomes’ Family Celebrates Chiefs QB’s Engagement

Patrick Mahomes’ parents are officially adding another member to the family after the Chiefs quarterback proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Patrick’s mom Randi Mahomes took to Twitter to celebrate the great news after her son proposed on the night of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony.

“My family is growing!! Congrats @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes. ….love you!! Let the wedding planning begin,” Randi posted along with a photo of the newly engaged couple.

Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes was there on the big night and posted several photos after the engagement. Jackson noted that he “can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

“I’m so proud of you guys!” Jackson said on Instagram. “I’m so happy for you both and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you guys!!”

The couple has not announced a wedding date, but it sounds like the family is excited for the future celebration. Something tells us that the fall may be ruled out given Patrick’s profession.

The Chiefs QB Signed a Massive Contract Extension Over the Offseason

It has been an eventful offseason for Patrick who signed a massive contract extension with the Chiefs just a few months before the couple’s engagement. Long before his NFL days, Patrick learned how to be a professional athlete from his dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., who is a former MLB pitcher. Pat Sr. asked his son if his life felt different after signing a long-term contract.

“My dad texted me a couple days after the contract: ‘Do you feel any different.’ I said I feel exactly the same,” Patrick explained to CBS Sports. “I’m going to be the same person I was before I got the contract and before I got to the NFL — to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be every single day.”

Pat Sr. initially expected his son to play pro baseball, but the Chiefs quarterback grew to love football. Patrick just signed the most lucrative deal in sports history topping MLB All-Star Mike Trout.

“Baseball had been pretty much his whole life growing up, and he always played basketball, too,” Pat Sr. told USA Today. “Those were his two sports. I was trying to keep him from playing football. But then his junior year in high school, he said he wanted to try this quarterback thing and see where it took him.”

Growing Up, Patrick Played Better Than Many of the Kids Older Than Him

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblingsAs thousands of fans gear up to cheer on their Chiefs, one fan from Texas has been cheering on quarterback Patrick Mahomes for years, even before he ever picked up a football. Kathy Quinn of Nexstar Media Group's WDAF reports. 2020-01-18T16:23:07Z

Patrick is at the early stages of his NFL career, but there were signs of his potential at a young age. During an interview with Her Life, Randi explained that Patrick would play in leagues against older kids and still be able to compete at a high level.

“From the beginning, I saw Patrick played better than kids three years older than he was,” Randi explained. “I went to my niece’s game, and we put Patrick out there. At three, he did better than those older kids. Officials allowed me to have him ‘play up,’ and I put him on teams with older kids. It was always that way. He started with soccer at three and he was good at it, because of his passion for sports. I called him my Energizer Bunny because he would never want to take a nap. As he got older, I signed him up to play on other teams: T-ball, basketball and baseball, but football didn’t start until much later, in seventh grade. Then he got into tournament ball and on the weekends, we had tournament games.”

READ NEXT: Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Party at Disney After Super Bowl