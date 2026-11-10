Adam Schefter Gives New Daniel Jones Update As Vikings Lurk

The Indianapolis Colts have already delivered one answer about their starting quarterback’s future. However, with the trade deadline approaching, another team’s growing desperation could put that stance to the test. What appeared to be a closed conversation over the weekend now has another reason to draw attention before Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Jones remains in Indianapolis, and the Colts have told him they have no intention of moving him. That assurance carries weight, particularly for a quarterback trying to navigate the uncertainty surrounding a struggling team.

However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter raised an interesting possibility involving a familiar destination on Tuesday’s episode of Get Up.

“Let’s set the table for the day in Minnesota and across the league. Today, Indianapolis looms as the football capital of the world for a couple of reasons. They have a quarterback, Daniel Jones, that a lot of people around the league believe the Vikings will call about today,” Schefter said.

A phone call would hardly guarantee a trade. Nevertheless, the Minnesota Vikings could give the Colts something to consider if their interest turns into a serious offer. Jones’ previous time in Minnesota adds another connection to a situation that suddenly deserves a closer look.

Adam Schefter Questions Whether Indianapolis Could Change Its Stance

Schefter explained why Tuesday could bring a different conversation than the ones Indianapolis has entertained in recent weeks.

“Indianapolis has been rather standoffish the last couple of weeks,” Schefter noted. “The unexpected twist is the way the Vikings played last night, and their glaring need for a quarterback to go with a super caliber defense. And so there are people who believe the Vikings will be making calls today. Daniel Jones, who used to play in Minnesota, will be on that list.”

The Colts quarterback was told recently that he would not be dealt, per Schefter, but anything could change.

“The Colts did inform Daniel Jones over the weekend that they had no intention of trading him. That’s been their stance in a lot of players. But now, the deadline is rapidly approaching. Now, Minnesota needs a quarterback.”

The distinction matters here. Schefter did not report that the Colts have agreed to entertain offers for Jones or that Minnesota has submitted one. He outlined why people around the league expect the Vikings to inquire and questioned whether Indianapolis could reconsider.

For the Colts, any reversal would require more than simply finding an interested team. They would have to decide whether the return justifies moving their starting quarterback after assuring him he would stay.

Minnesota’s situation could influence that calculation. A team that believes its defense can support a postseason run has a reason to explore help under center. Whether that urgency produces an offer Indianapolis cannot ignore remains the unanswered question.

Colts Face Final Decision As Trade Deadline Approaches

Schefter left the situation open as the final hours approached.

“Now, we all sit back and wait to see the events of today, whether Indianapolis continues to turn away phone calls and interests from teams like the Vikings or whether the activity picks up at the 4 o’clock deadline today.”

Indianapolis controls whether those conversations go anywhere. The Colts can listen to an inquiry without abandoning their commitment to Jones, and Minnesota’s potential interest alone does not mean a reunion will happen.

However, this update gives the situation another wrinkle after the weekend assurance. A quarterback who appeared certain to remain in place now has a potential suitor with a pressing need and limited time to address it.

For Jones, the wait could become uncomfortable despite what the Colts have told him. For Indianapolis, the decision comes down to whether its position holds when another team calls with something concrete.

Until that happens, Schefter’s comments create intrigue, but the Colts’ stated plan remains the clearest indication of where Jones will likely finish the day.