Colts’ Daniel Jones Trade Talks Get Major Update Before Week 9 Matchup vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts‘ top trade chip remains Jonathan Taylor, but another candidate — Daniel Jones — is getting more attention.

According to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have been receiving calls about their starting quarterback.

Colts Receive Inquiries About Daniel Jones

Per Rapoport and Schefter, “Not only have the Indianapolis Colts engaged in trade discussions regarding running back Jonathan Taylor, they have also done the same regarding quarterback Daniel Jones, league sources told NFL Network and ESPN.

“The Colts have received calls from multiple teams inquiring about trading for Jones, who is slated to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis has been willing to listen to any offers, according to league sources.”

Despite Jones’ sputtering performance this season, Shane Steichen has been vocal about keeping him as their starter.

Things could now be on the verge of a turning point. If Indianapolis is listening to offers, perhaps the organization will find one that meets its criteria.