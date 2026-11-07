Colts’ Daniel Jones Trade Talks Get Major Update Before Week 9 Matchup vs. Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 25: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The Indianapolis Colts‘ top trade chip remains Jonathan Taylor, but another candidate — Daniel Jones — is getting more attention.
Per Rapoport and Schefter, “Not only have the Indianapolis Colts engaged in trade discussions regarding running back Jonathan Taylor, they have also done the same regarding quarterback Daniel Jones, league sources told NFL Network and ESPN.
“The Colts have received calls from multiple teams inquiring about trading for Jones, who is slated to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis has been willing to listen to any offers, according to league sources.”
Despite Jones’ sputtering performance this season, Shane Steichen has been vocal about keeping him as their starter.
Things could now be on the verge of a turning point. If Indianapolis is listening to offers, perhaps the organization will find one that meets its criteria.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Indianapolis Colts‘ top trade chip remains Jonathan Taylor, but another candidate — Daniel Jones — is getting more attention.According to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have been receiving calls about their starting quarterback.Colts Receive Inquiries About Daniel JonesPer Rapoport and Schefter, “Not only have the Indianapolis Colts engaged in trade […]
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