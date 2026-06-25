Al Horford Breaks Silence on Decision to Return to Warriors, Play 20th NBA Season

When it comes to Al Horford’s NBA future, the mystery is now over.

Horford entered the offseason with a few options, including retirement, picking up his $6 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for next season or declining that option in favor of a new deal in free agency. Horford has opted for the latter option.

The veteran big man plans to decline his player option for the 2026-27 NBA season in favor of signing a new, two-year $14 million deal with the Warriors.

Al Horford Wants to ‘See it Through’ with Golden State Warriors

While discussing his decision to return to the Warriors on a two-year deal, Horford says he wants to “see it through” after injury issues to key contributors like Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler derailed his first season in Golden State and prevented the Warriors from reaching their ceiling as a team. He thinks that having a year of familiarity with the organization and head coach Steve Kerr under his belt will be beneficial.

“I want to see it through. That [injury] kind of put a damper on things. Jimmy is a very special player, and he was doing so much for us. I feel like things were starting to turn,” Horford said.

“Me being here a year, being acclimated with [coach Steve] Kerr, with Steph, with everybody else, I feel like we can continue to take steps forward and have a better season.”

Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes per performance across 45 appearances for Golden State last season.

Al Horford Will Become Just 13th Player in NBA History to Play 20 Seasons

By returning for another season, Horford, 40, will become just the 13th player in NBA history to play 20 seasons in the league, joining LeBron James, Vince Carter, Chris Paul, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis, Robert Parish, Kyle Lowry, Udonis Haslem, Jamal Crawford, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It’s a milestone that Horford is grateful to reach.

“I knew a few off the top of my head, but I hadn’t seen the list,” Horford said. “It’s hard to believe. It’s something that, for me, I’m very grateful. It’s just so hard to be in this league for that amount of years. There’s a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice and time. I still feel like I’m able to contribute and have an impact on a team.”

Horford’s longevity is certainly impressive, and the Warriors will be happy to continue to have him around to provide some frontcourt depth.