Clay Travis Compares Brandon Miller Situation to Ja Morant Controversy

Following Ja Morant’s recent two-game suspension due to an Instagram live he hosted where the Grizzlies star allegedly flashed a gun at a night club on the morning of March 5, OutKick’s Clay Travis is still wondering why there hasn’t been any discipline for Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller for his involvement in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on January 15.

Miller reportedly drove the weapon that was used in the shooting back to the owner of the gun, Darius Miles, who was dismissed from the Crimson Tide basketball team in the days following Harris’ tragic death. Miles and a junior at the University of Alabama have been charged with capital murder.

Travis, who has repeatedly blasted Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball program for not disciplining Miller, cited Morant’s suspension in yet another shot at the athletic department’s handling of the Miller situation:

The Memphis Grizzlies just suspended Ja Morant for at least two games for flashing a gun in an Instagram video in a nightclub. Meanwhile Alabama still hasn’t done anything to Brandon Miller for bringing a loaded gun to a murder scene which led to the death of a mom. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 4, 2023

Nate Oats Bites His Tongue With Brandon Miller Comments Again

Nate Oats was speaking in the context of Alabama’s 67-61 loss to Texas A&M on March 5 during the post-game press conference, but given his previous comments about Miller’s involvement in the capital murder of Harris, his words could’ve been seen as tone deaf.

“He’s aggressive, he puts himself in tough spots sometimes,” Oats said. The Alabama coach had previously gotten himself into hot water when referring to the January 15 shooting in The Strip district of downtown Tuscaloosa. “We knew about [Miller’s involvement],” Oats said. “Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats has since walked back those comments according to the Associated Press — but the damage has been done, even if it could’ve been worse had Miller been included in the initial reporting on the incident.

Clay Travis Calls Anyone That Defends Brandon Miller a Disgrace

Travis had a scathing criticism of any Alabama willing to defend Miller a February 23 OutKick segment, calling such people a “disgrace.”

“Alabama fans, you guys are not only embarrassing yourselves, you’re embarrassing your state, you are embarrassing your region, and you are embarrassing your conference,” Travis ranted. “What Brandon Miller did is indefensible, and the fact that he is still on scholarship, and still frankly even able to enroll at the University of Alabama is a disgrace, and anyone defending him is a disgrace too.”

Travis believes that Harris would be alive had Miller just stayed home the night of January 14 going into the morning of January 15. “If Brandon Miller had left the gun in his apartment, driven there, picked up his teammate, and brought him back home, that woman would still be alive.”