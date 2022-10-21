Nick Saban Retirement Tweet Gag Freaks Out Twitter

Musical duo Grace & Tony, an American husband-and-wife music duo based in Loretto, Tennessee, trolled Twitter Friday, October 21 when they changed their profile picture to that of ESPN reporter Pete Thamel and copied his bio before tweeting out that Nick Saban had announced that he’d be stepping down as Alabama head coach at the end of the season.

The pair was clearly having some fun following Tennessee’s upset victory over Alabama during 2022’s Third Saturday in October Week 7. With that said, some tweeters were not having of the Twitter fraud after being duped by the fake account. Others, however, admitted to almost buying the misinformation from the musical duo — who might have just sent out their last tweet from a verified account…

1/10 faker. Do not recommend. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) October 22, 2022

I hope this was worth losing your check mark for 💀 — shane (@UGAchampy) October 22, 2022

I almost fell to my knees in Walmart lol — t (@tcody___) October 22, 2022

Folks on this bird app. 🙄 — nursekort (@nursekort) October 22, 2022

Not hacked, just needed some clicks — Nunzio Parenti (@R_Taccio) October 22, 2022

I hate u man😭😭 — Nishant (@commanderscnty) October 22, 2022

This actually got me for a sec 😂 — jack (@loserpollosjack) October 22, 2022

I almost died — VADER (@VaderFi) October 22, 2022

Not funny — Wes Purcell (@wpurcell87) October 22, 2022

Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Has Done a Lousy Job in 2022

While Alabama has just one loss and is ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, ESPN host Paul Finebaum believes that he has underperformed during the 2022 season — taking it a step further and describing his performance in derogatory terms.

If we’re going to lavish praise on Nick Saban and say he is the greatest coach of all time and could do no wrong, let’s quit hiding behind Nick Saban and tell the truth,” Finebaum told Mark Heim on October 20’s “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5. “He’s doing a lousy job this year.”

He explained that the reason was that he has been outcoached several times in 2022 despite having significantly more talent than the teams he is playing. “Let’s not sugar coat this,” he said. “Nick Saban has been outcoached three times this year by (Texas coach) Steve Sarkisian, (Texas A&M) Jimbo Fisher and now (Tennessee coach) Josh Heupel. We’re only at the midpoint of the season. The troubling sign is it is getting worse not better.”

Nick Saban’s Comments on Jermaine Burton Controversy

One the critical decisions Nick Saban must make in the coming days will be how to handle the Jermaine Burton controversy. Burton was seen smacking a female Tennessee fan as the Neyland Stadium crowd emptied onto the field following the Volunteers’ victory over the Crimson Tide on October 15.

Saban told reporters on October 19 that the issue would be handled internally. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”

Despite bringing on the Georgia transfer to be a Jameson Williams replacement in the receiving corps, Saban may have to suspend him for the rest of the season — this if he doesn’t just cut Burton loose altogether.