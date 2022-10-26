Nick Saban Updates Defensive Upperclassman’s Neck Injury

Unfortunately, senior Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe has played his last game of the season due to a neck injury according to Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Saban commented on Eboigbe’s status while speaking to reporters on October 26.

Upon a reporter asking him if Eboigbe would return, Saban delivered the bad news about the Class of 2019 recruiting cycle’s No. 5 overall defensive lineman. “I don’t think so,” Saban said. “I think that he had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future but I don’t think that that’s going to come this season.”

Apparently, we won’t see Eboigbe again until the team’s medical staff deems him fit to battle in the trenches at the SEC level. “He’s got a neck injury that we’re having specialists look at to make sure we manage correctly,” Saban said. “We’re not gonna allow him to play until we can get the exact, most expert plan of action for him and his future.”

Justin Eboigbe Can Return to Alabama in 2023

Times have changed in college football regarding how long players are allowed to play as 24-year-old Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has shown us. Though this is Justin Eboigbe’s 4th season of eligibility, the defensive lineman still has a chance to return to the team in 2023 for several different reasons.

The first is the additional year of eligibility granted to all players who were active during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Not only did Eboigbe start several games, including that year’s Iron Bowl against Auburn along the edge, but he won a championship during a season in which many players nationwide opted out.

In addition to the extra COVID-19 season of eligibility, Eboigbe can gain another season by taking a redshirt during the 2022 season by way of sustaining his injury ahead of the Arkansas matchup on October 1. If he wanted to, Eboigbe could return in 2024 as well with 2 potential additional season.

Nick Saban on His Lack of Punishment for Jermaine Burton

While many, like popular podcast host Pat McAfee, weren’t impressed by how Nick Saban handled the Jermaine Burton situation, the Crimson Tide head coach held firm on his decision not suspend the receiver in the wake of controversial video of him smacking a female Tennessee fan in the aftermath of Alabama’s loss to the Volunteers on October 15.

Saban denied the lack of discipline for Burton having an adverse effect on other members of the Tide. “It didn’t have any issue with our team,” Saban said when asked by a reporter on October 26 if not suspending Jermaine Burton sent a certain kind of message to his teammates (h/t 247Sports).

He also made a comparison of the Burton situation to disciplining children as a parent. “I think that everybody’s always looking at what you do,” Saban said. “I think the difference in what a lot of people think is, is discipline necessarily punishment? You punish your children only if you think that’s gonna change your behavior. Otherwise, you try to have them learn lessons from things that they do. And that’s basically how we look at discipline and how we try to discipline our players.”