2025 Wideout Recruit: Alabama is ‘The Standard of College Football’

Class of 2025 Alabama receiving target Taz Williams Jr. pushed back on the idea that Georgia has been passed the torch as the kings of college football, claiming that it was indeed Nick Saban’s program that was the “standard of college football.”

“Knowing that they are the standard of college football and that they have produced a lot of players, they have become very successful,” the Red Oak, Texas native said to Touchdown Alabama’s Justin Smith.

A big pull for Williams was the surplus of resources Alabama has dedicated to helping its players out once their careers on the gridiron conclude.

“They also have amazing life after football programs and programs for athletes to stay out of trouble,” he said. “It was a great experience. I learned a lot from him just in that little bit of time we talked. Coach Saban also talked to me about all the resources they have for athletes to succeed and how they can present themselves on and off the field.”

Williams has an offer out from Georgia. It’s unclear if labeling Alabama as the sport’s standard bearer will create separation between himself and the Bulldogs fanbase after two straight College Football Playoff National Championships for Georgia.

Alabama Previously Called ‘Dream Program’ by Recruit

Previously, on March 25, Class of 2024 receiving target Josiah Martin called the Alabama football a “dream program” in an interview with Touchdown Alabama.

“I’m still blown away,” Martin told Smith. “Honestly, it’s a dream program. I feel like every college with success has implemented a piece of what Alabama’s program is. It is top-notch. They have it all.”

Smith said that Alabama receivers coach Holmon Wiggins reached out to him personally after meeting.

“(Wiggins) gave me his number and asked me to call him,” Martin said. “I had a great conversation, which started with an introduction that ended with an offer. I’m still blown away. The family and I are going to make it happen sooner than later.”

Georgia Projected No. 1, Alabama Ranked No. 3, in SEC

USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer believes that 2023 will be no different from 2022 in the SEC, with Georgia finishing at No. 1 and LSU finishing ahead of Alabama once again.

Toppmeyer has little concern about what it appear to be Georgia’s current weaknesses. “The Bulldogs must replace Stetson Bennett IV and a handful of other linchpins, but Kirby Smart has shown he knows how to reload,” Toppmeyer wrote. “Plus, plenty of national championship stars will return. In fact, Georgia’s future seemed murkier when it sent 15 players from its 2021 championship team to the NFL Draft. We saw how that worked out.”

The USA Today writer claimed that LSU is in position to “rule the SEC West.” “The Tigers have star power,” Toppmeyer wrote. “They have a proven quarterback in Jayden Daniels. They have a healthy mix of emerging youngsters and proven veterans. And Brian Kelly continues to supplement the program with talented transfers. LSU is positioned to rule the SEC West.”

Meanwhile, Toppmeyer focused on the quarterback question while wondering who’d fill the voids left by Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Who is Alabama’s quarterback?” Toppmeyer asked. “Its workhorse running back? Its disruptors on defense? Dependable third-down target? Alabama must answer these questions as Nick Saban enters an offseason with a touted but unproven roster. An heir apparent to Bryce Young emerging would ease some concerns.”