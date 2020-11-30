Anthony Davis’ Lakers Chemistry With LeBron James Praised by Porn Legend

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2020 NBA Champions behind the play of their All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the supporting cast of Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and Alex Caruso.

Under head coach, Frank Vogel, the Lakers finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 52-19 record and with the 2020-21 NBA season less that n a month away, LA is looking to replicate what they did with the addition of newcomers in Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schröder.

Lakers big man, Anthony Davis will likely resign with LA. Davis was traded to LA in a blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer that shipped Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to the Pelicans to make it happen.

The move proved fruitful as AD averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest for Los Angeles.

Davis has been living his best life and many have taken notice to his prowess in LA on both the defensive and offensive end for LA.

“When we traded for Anthony Davis, it’s made life easier for LeBron,” Lakers legend and Naismith Hall of Famer Magic Johnson told me earlier this year.

“LeBron’s made life easier for AD as well.”

The Lakers won their 17th NBA title this year while also mourning the loss of LA legend Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers icon died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26. His death happened the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since Bryant’s death Davis and the Lakers have tribute the Black Mamba every chance they could especially during pre and postgame interviews.

Anthony Davis: “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs.” “It’s been a surreal experience.” — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 12, 2020

Many have felt it too.

“I felt the spirit of Kobe through this whole series and there was no doubt in my mind the Lakers were going to get the title,” Lisa Ann Corpora, an avid sports fan, retired porn star and current Sirius/XM Radio host told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

The spirit of Kobe Bryant will live on and Lisa Ann is sold on Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ team chemistry with their leader in LeBron James.

“I just saw that it takes time to build that kind of chemistry,” she said.

“Anthony Davis has had to move and adjust to new teammates, new coaches, a new environment… and I just knew once he really bonded with LeBron; LeBron is just a great leader and he brings out the best in people around him. We’ve seen this multiple times but I mean, it doesn’t happen overnight. That kind of success takes time, It takes time to build trust. You know, when you take that journey and you start moving team to team, you gotta settle in and everybody needed to be patient with Anthony Davis AND LeBron to really get that chemistry right. And actually making that happen in the bubble was a lot more difficult. These guys were away from their normal lives for almost a hundred days. Living in the same hotel room for that long must of… sucked! I mean, I’ve been on the road for long periods of time where I’m just like ‘Oh my God…’ but, at least you’re moving locations, right? They didn’t get to move and just the confinements of it – like, at first it’s fun and we’ve been in our house for months and we’re out it’s like summer camp NBA style… and then eventually it’s like; oh my gosh, we’re running into players we don’t want to run into in the hallway, you know what I mean? So, it was a lot and they sacrificed a lot to do it, it was great to know the players on a different level seeing them you know; doing different activities. I think everybody really enjoyed it and it was a great escape.”