NFL Rumors: Falcons ‘Interested’ in Drafting Top-Notch Tight End

The Falcons are set to pick at No. 4 overall in this year’s draft and several NFL mock drafts have the franchise selecting a quarterback first.

According to one insider, that might not be the case. Associated Press writer and Eagles insider Rob Maaddi said he is “hearing Atlanta has interest” in drafting Florida Gators tight end, Kyle Pitts with their No. 4 overall pick.

#Falcons could be an obstacle for #Eagles getting a chance to draft Kyle Pitts at No. 6. Hearing Atlanta has interest in him at 4. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 19, 2021

This might not be that much of a surprise since Falcons’ new head coach Arthur Smith is a fan of using tight ends as a primary target in his schemes, not to mention he’s been pretty successful at it too.

Kyle Pitts with Arthur Smith? league-wide ranking of all TE targets in Arthur Smith's offense on early downs (since he became OC in 2019): #3 in EPA (+0.36)

#4 in target rate (29% of all pass att)

#5 in YPA (8.5) Pitts would be an absolute gem for this offense — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 21, 2021

Kyle Pitt’s Scouting Report

In three seasons as a Florida Gator, Pitts has reeled in 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. This past 2020 season, he recorded 43 passes for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Pitts wasn’t also a tight end—he moved to the position for an experiment one summer while at Temple’s summer football camp.

NFL Draft Network‘s sums up Pitts talent in their official scouting report:

As a former quarterback, Kyle Pitts’ journey to tight end started one day at summer football camp while at Temple. Moved to tight end in an experimental role, his future remained there following that day. At Florida, he became a focal point of the team’s offense. From multiple platforms he proved to be a dominant option in the passing game as well as a serviceable threat as a run blocker. At 6-foot-6, he plays just as big as his size indicates. More in the role of a big receiver, Pitts can align outside, in the slot, or place his hand in the dirt in-line. As an F tight end, his combination of size, athleticism, and hands makes him a multi-level threat for creative offensive coordinators. As a run blocker, he’s sustainable and willing as a one-on-one blocker, but also isn’t afraid to get his face dirty in the box, either. Pitts will need to go to a team that can use him in creative ways with an outside-the-box thinker orchestrating the offense that allows his assets to shine.

Hayden Hurst is Not a Fan of Falcons Drafting Pitts

In a recent Atlanta Falcons mock draft, Atlanta traded back to draft Kyle Pitts. Falcons’ current starting tight end, Hayden Hurst, was not a fan.

He replied to the mock draft article via Twitter and said, “Just use me!”

Hurst was traded from Baltimore to the Falcons during last year’s free agency. In his first season with Atlanta, Hurst caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

Just use me ! — Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) March 19, 2021

The Falcons added to their tight end depth chart earlier this week by signing ex-Bills and current free-agent tight end Lee Smith. With Hurst and a veteran on the depth chart, Pitts could be the missing young game-changer Atlanta is missing.

